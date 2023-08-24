National Film Awards: Rocketry, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, and Sardar Udham win big
Films Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR won big at the 69th National Film Awards.
The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 24. The headliners included Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Actors Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for best actress for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun bagged the best actor for Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).
Films Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR won big at the National Film Awards. The Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.
Here's some of the highlights of the list of winners:
- Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect (R Madhavan)
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
- Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi), and Kriti Sanon (Mimi)
- Best Actor: Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise)
- Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan (Godavari)
- Nagris Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files (Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri)
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Vishnu Mohan (Meppadiyan)
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad- The Resonance
- Best Film on Environment Conservation/ Preservation: Aavasavyuham
- Best Children's Film: Gandhi & Co.
- Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi (Mimi)
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi (The Kashmir Files)
- Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhyay (Sardar Udham)
- Best Audiography: Sinoy Joseph (Sardar Udham)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghosal (Maayava Chaayavaa, Iravin Nizhal)
- Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Khairava (RRR)
- Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (Pushpa: The Rise)
- Best Screenplay Writer (Original): Shahi Kabir (Nayattu)
- Best Screenplay Writer (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
- Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)
- Special Jury Award for Feature Film: Shershaah (Vishnu Varadhan)
- Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta (Sardar Udham)
- Best Cinematography: Sardar Udham
- Best Special Effects: RRR
- Best Choreography: RRR
