National Film Awards: Rocketry, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun, and Sardar Udham win big

The 69th National Film Awards were announced on Thursday, August 24. The headliners included Bollywood film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect which won the National Award for Best Feature Film. Actors Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon shared the award for best actress for their roles in Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi, respectively. Telugu superstar Allu Arjun bagged the best actor for Pushpa: The Rise (Part I).

Films Sardar Udham, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR won big at the National Film Awards. The Awards for 2021 were announced by filmmaker Ketan Mehta who headed the 11-member jury.

Here's some of the highlights of the list of winners: