How Olive Group’s AD Singh changed India’s perception of alcohol and fine dining

It’s a busy afternoon at Delhi’s Olive Qutub on a weekday. Diners across age groups are engaged in banter, basking under the canopy of the pebbled courtyard’s majestic banyan tree. The energy is nothing short of infectious—probably why the restaurant still runs to packed houses even 20 years after its opening.

There are far too many reasons why AD Singh, Founder and Managing Director of the Olive Group of Restaurants, and possibly one of India’s most celebrated and successful restaurateurs, has been branded a ‘visionary’.

From Olive to SodaBottleOpenerWala, Guppy to The Fatty Bao—each concept is starkly different; yet the common thread continues to be Singh’s passion to offer his patrons an elevated dining experience–one that always surpasses their expectations.

Our interaction with Singh comes fresh on the heels of his recent win at 30BestBars 2024 in Goa, where he was crowned the ‘Industry Icon’. As someone who has been instrumental in shaping India’s bar scene through brands such as Monkey Bar, India’s first gastro pub; Toast and Tonic that pioneered the gin revolution; and Ek Bar, the first to highlight Indian cocktails, what does this award mean to him?

AD Singh has always been applauded for having a finger on the pulse of trends that shape India’s food and dining space

“I believe for the longest time in India, people’s perception of alcohol was unfortunately biased by visions of drunken behaviour. I have helped people see alcohol as an important part of a lovely evening out, when you want to celebrate, unwind or take a break. Wine and pasta brunches or evenings, pizza and beer Sunday, cocktails and small plates, or even wine picnics were unheard of,” Singh tells YS Life.

“Getting this award was a touching moment, since many of my peers and I are helping the industry in so many ways. We work for the passion of it, we love what we do. Some recognition is always sweet,” he continues.

In an exclusive conversation, Singh opens up about what makes him a legend in the hospitality industry, the secret to running a sustainable business, and how he has always had a finger on the pulse of his diners.

Ahead of the curve

Singh pursued a degree in electrical engineering at Lafayette College in Pennsylvania, USA. However, his interest had always been in something more “creative”, which was in tune with his personality. After dabbling in the corporate world, working with NGOs, and writing a weekly food column for The Times Group’s The Metropolis, Singh found his true calling in 1988 while organising a boat party to celebrate his sister’s wedding.

“The party was a huge success. I remember it was quite a challenge to set it up; it was one of the ferry boats off The Gateway of India in Mumbai. There was no one who was providing this service. That’s how the idea came about–to give people a lovely evening out. Thus, Party Lines—a boat party planning service—was born; that’s how I turned into an entrepreneur,” he recalls.

Later, in 1990, Singh ventured into the restaurant business with Just Desserts, in partnership with Chef Rahul Akerkar. Described as the ‘phenomenon of the nineties’ by a popular media outlet, it was a novel idea that introduced Mumbai’s young working population to the idea of desserts by the slice. At the same time, it pioneered the concept of live jazz evenings—a winning combination to say the least.

Who would have thought an electrical engineer would end up being the architect of India’s standalone restaurant culture!? This is where it all began.

“I have a terribly sweet tooth (smiles) … All the exercise that I do is just to keep some balance. Anyway, in Bombay at that time, there were all these lovely Parsi ladies who would make desserts, puddings and cakes at home. For young working people, it was very expensive to afford a whole dessert. Just Desserts had only desserts and coffee, and live jazz twice a week … This helped define the space,” explains Singh.

Just Desserts ran from 1990-92; it was followed by a Latin American club called Copa Cabana on Marine Drive in 1996. Next in line was The Bowling Company, Soul Fry and Soul Kadi, before Olive Bar and Kitchen burst onto the scene in the posh neighbourhood of Khar in Mumbai.

The rise and rise of Olive

Ever since Olive Bar and Kitchen opened in Mumbai in 2000, it became the hottest place in town—with the who’s who of the city frequenting it for its pulsating culinary and nightlife scene. But what was so special about it that it continues to stay relevant even today?

“Olive was the first place that looked at an evening out and did away with boundaries and definitions. We served fabulous food but also great drinks— there's always a buzz at Olive.

“It's a place you can go to for a great evening out, where on many nights people dance around the tables. We rewrote the lines and redefined how restaurants can and should be. We are a lifestyle restaurant offering everything depending on the mood you are in.”

Courtyard aerial view of Olive Qutub

After tasting success in Mumbai, Olive found a home in Delhi’s Mehrauli—sparking a revolution in a neighbourhood that was pretty dull.

“I remember seeing this space back then and I could see what it could be in the future. It’s been two decades now—it’s timeless. The banyan tree is growing big and its roots have become a second tree. It really is the soul of the place,” he smiles.

He also points out that so many of his young diners today had once visited Olive with their parents and are now returning on their own.

There are many other outposts across Goa, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh, although there was never any plan to create a chain.

“Every Olive is true to its core—that reflects a Mediterranean lifestyle with a buzz, but the chefs are all different. We have created different menus and price points for the audience we are catering to across markets,” Singh reiterates.

Investment in human capital

Singh has always been applauded for having a finger on the pulse of trends that shape India’s food and dining space.

“For me, it has always been about my understanding, intuitiveness and gut that has helped me push boundaries, take risks, and get success.”

He also believes that his successful run in the industry is courtesy the many chefs he has reposed faith in, including Manu Chandra, Sabyasachi Gorai, Sujan Singh, and Anahita Dhondy.

What has made Singh, who claims to be someone who doesn’t have an “incredible palate”, survive and thrive in this competitive space? It's his belief in good people, his tendency to take care of them and help them grow, and his faith in growing together.

“To my surprise, hotel groups and the like, many of them don't like to share credit. And sooner or later, you will lose your best people. I believe in supporting, highlighting, showcasing and helping them grow. Many people ask me if I am running a training academy but it is my belief, it’s the best way forward,” he says.

What’s next?

The Monkey Bar in Bengaluru, one of the city’s favourite watering holes, had to be closed in 2019, owing to stringent rules around music and alcohol. Last year, the team recreated it.

“It’s more comfortable, glamorous and beautiful. I want to refresh my brands for tomorrow. Even The Fatty Bao and SodaBottleOpenerWala are quite strong—we are trying to see how to make them more significant,” says Singh.

In 2024, Singh’s vision is to take SodaBottleOpenerWala and Monkey Bar overseas to the Middle East.

“You should also see a new concept from us coming up this year,” he concludes.

Rapid fire with AD Singh

YS Life [YSL]: Favourite comfort food?

AD Singh [ADS]: Udon Noodle Soup with Shrimp Tempura at Guppy.

YSL: Favourite restaurant in Delhi?

ADS: Olive; it’s timeless!

YSL: Favourite bars?

ADS: Hakkasan in Mumbai was one of the first where I had incredible cocktails. And Buddha Bar Dubai–it married food, cocktails and buzz, in line with our core at Olive.

YSL: Most memorable celebrity encounter?

ADS: When there was media speculation that SRK and Hrithik were rivals (when Hrithik had just made his debut), yet at Olive when they bumped into each other, the two met, and SRK gave him a warm hug. The whole restaurant was relieved!

YSL: What’s the secret to your success?

ADS: Hard work, hard work, and hard work.