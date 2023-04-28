QLA’s new 7-course degustation menu is an ode to summer flavours

Delhi is a place of many dualities—old and new, modern and traditional. While the national capital is home to ancient monuments, several modern establishments have transformed Delhi into a swanky metropolis. The perfect example of this rich interplay between tradition and modernity is Mehrauli, dotted with alfresco restaurants offering stunning views of the Qutub Minar.

The neighbourhood has seen several outlets open over the last few years, and they have shut down as quickly. Only a few continue to stand tall, and one of them is QLA (pronounced ‘cue-la’).

The alfresco dining area at QLA

The contemporary European fine dining restaurant is a haven for those who enjoy haute cuisine and fine wines in a romantic indoor and outdoor setting. The founders, Ranjan and Shharyu Chopra, are ardent art lovers who have painstakingly ensured every corner looks aesthetic, and matches the warm interiors and wooden finish that take you back in time.

Ahead of QLA's new seven-course menu launch that is now available to patrons, YS Life previewed their new dishes to find whether they are in tune with the summer season.

A burst of fresh flavours

Each course served at the showcase was created from fresh produce and high-quality ingredients. From the amuse-bouche and main course to the desserts, the flavours were balanced and not overpowering.

“We spend a lot of time finding the right produce for our menu because that’s what makes a difference,” shares Dipender Tiwari, Corporate Chef at QLA.

The service started with the Watermelon Rosette in a whipped feta tart. The sweetness of the summer fruit with the sharp taste of feta is a match made in heaven. Then came Asparagus Rillettes that didn’t just look appetising but tasted great. You could can think of them as healthy spring rolls with an extra crunch!

Charcoal chimichurri sole, horseradish aioli | Asparagus rillettes, avocado lime emulsion (L-R)

Another delicious bite-sized entree was the charcoal chimichurri sole with horseradish aioli.

I particularly enjoyed the spiced smoked duck with carrot puree, layered on a thin caraway biscuit. The smoky flavour of the duck and the creamy texture of the puree had a lasting impact on my the palate.

Before moving to the seven courses, the team at QLA served us the passion fruit palate cleanser—a sorbet that left a cool, soothing sensation on my tastebuds.

Watermelon rosette and whipped feta tart | Spiced smoked duck, carrot puree, caraway biscuit (L-R)

Attention to detail

The moment I glanced at the seven-course menu, I knew I was in for a treat. Although I prefer the non-vegetarian fare, I chose to add in a few vegetarian courses because the combinations looked so interesting!

My first course was a tempura-style seaweed cone filled with avocado, mascarpone, European pickles, and togarashi, with a garnish of orange caviar. The crunchy cone and the creamy filling left me asking for more!

Next in line was crab meat drowned in green apple cucumber broth with apple gel. Chef Tiwari explains, “It is summer, so we have a cold soup on the menu. It is refreshing and light.”

Passion fruit palate cleanser | Crabmeat, green apple cucumber broth, apple gel | Avocado, cornichons, togarashi, seaweed cone (L-R)

For the third course, I sampled their signature dish—salt-baked beets of different colours in a puree of raspberry and beets, served with burrata cheese. This is a must-try if you happen to visit QLA!

As someone who enjoys innovative fish preparations, imagine my joy when I spotted a bhetki fish with green chimichurri as the base. It was served with charred broccoli that had no spout. “With summer approaching, the trees outside don’t have leaves. That’s my creative inspiration,” adds the chef.

This course was served with red pepper nage—a braised sauce that is cooked with white wine vinegar, extra virgin olive oil, and garlic—before turning into a puree. It was accompanied with black garlic gel that takes a good one to one-and-a-half months to ferment.

Bhetki fish with green chimichurri

For course five, I opted for corn-fed chicken and celeriac paired with truffle jus. While the flavours were on point, I thought the chicken was a little more chewy than usual.

By the time the last two dishes were served, I was already stuffed with the melange of dishes served. But I couldn’t help taking a bite or two, looking at what was on offer.

The sixth course was a chunky lamb loin that paired beautifully with smoked aubergine and mint chermoula. Trust me, I would have gobbled it all if I had a little more space in my tummy.

And now…the dessert. I ended the meal with Chocolate Peach, a dark chocolate ganache topped with poached peach slices on top. The sweet-savoury taste was light and refreshing, making it a perfect dessert to rememberfor the summer.

Refreshing lineup of beverages

The chef’s tasting menu paired well with their eclectic range of cocktails and mocktails. I gave alcoholic drinks a miss and went for a fruity drink called Kaffir Lemon Drive that had orange and lime juice, and kaffir lime leaves, topped with soda.

They also have some other interesting cocktails—Orange Basil Martini, The Damsel with gin, cranberry and thyme, and Vulgar John with vodka, oak wood smoked pineapple and fresh fennel.

The tasting menu is paired with a range of cocktails and mocktails

All in all, it was an afternoon well-spent with good food and drinks, and warm company!

The chef’s seven-course tasting menu is now available to guests on prior reservation of 24 days. The restaurant plans to add more items to the current list of offerings by the end of May.

Cost of the chef’s tasting menu: Rs 4,550+ taxes

Restaurant timings: 12 pm-1 am