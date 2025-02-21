One cannot deny that sound and lifestyle are growing hand in hand in the modern world. Gone are the days when speakers looked like boxes and televisions with cathode ray tubes were a novelty in Indian households.

Today, luxury living and technology have intersected. This is a key reason why sound solutions for home are driven by aesthetics and user experience in equal measure. Luxury audio devices have, by default, become extensions of modern home décor. Even as minimalist, streamlined styles gain favour in luxury homes, cutting edge sound systems that mirror new age design trends have become a necessity.

Discreet and complementing the indoor environment, the current crop of audio visual (AV) systems can be concealed into elegant wall panels, ceilings, furniture and other interior design elements, resulting in optimal spatial utilisation as well as enhanced sound efficiency. A thoughtful selection and integration of AV components can go a long way in creating a top-notch immersive entertainment experience.

Of course, smart technology remains the cornerstone of modern AV systems . The Internet of Things (IoT) now lies at the heart of sophisticated AV ecosystems. Integration of IoT into the sound devices of today ties up neatly with the broader, overarching idea of smart homes and offices.

Image source: Shutterstock

At its core, this technology simply makes the experience of entertainment much more intelligent by responding to viewer preferences and automating the workings of various sound devices. This enables diverse sound devices to work in a synchronised format, creating a multiplier effect when it comes to their interconnectivity and fine-tuning of user experience. Users can now use a single interface to control and regulate a network of devices.

One thing that sets apart premium audio systems is their design. Most of them sport sleek lines that fit seamlessly into the no-fuss luxury décor of modern homes and don’t clash with its minimalist aesthetic. A majority of speakers are designed in a way that either replicates the structure of white goods inside the home, offer built in audio solutions or look like dramatic accent pieces. Some of the high-end ones look like stand-alone design elements.

Manufacturers are also thinking out of the box when it comes to device design. There is an increased use of premium materials like aerospace aluminium in matte, brushed or polished finishes that resonate with contemporary design preferences. In addition, there are customisation options that align with personalised interior styles.

Other than technology, powerful sound quality is a common theme that new age sound addicts are focused on. Speakers are coming out in designs that deliver sounds with superb timbre and clarity.

As the demand for premium audio experiences continues to peak, devices are seeking to deliver a three-dimensional sound environment through Hi-Fi speakers with immersive audio capabilities. Such high calibre surround sound technologies offered by speakers are making gaming and home theatre experiences a sublime affair.

It is true that the market for advanced sound systems is signalling a spurt of growth. A report by German market research company GFK reveals that a “remarkable growth” is being witnessed by the Indian audio devices market because offline retail sales were worth Rs 5,000 crore moving annual turnover (MAT) in June 2024. This was caused by a 61% YoY volume growth in the Personal Audio segment.

Indeed, the market is being buoyed by several factors, notable among which is the broader premiumisation of the segment. Luxury home projects are on a sharp rise across both urban and semi-urban spaces, fuelling a demand for high-quality indoor audio solutions.

In the same vein, disposable income is also on an upward trajectory among UHNIs (Ultra High Net Worth Individuals), who are keen on purchasing audio devices aligned to latest global trends, offering immersive and cinematic experiences.

Apart from individual home environments, commercial spaces like boutique hotels, high-end restaurants, and experiential retail stores are also making a beeline for immersive and cinematic audio experiences and are integrating audio as part of their ambience.

The demand for a rich audio landscape shows no signs of slowing down in the coming days. The forecast is loud and clear, with the premium audio devices segment expecting to see double-digit growth powered by increasing penetration in Tier II and Tier III cities.

The ecommerce boom in India is also likely to expand the consumer base while a rising internet user base will compound the growth and revenue potential of this category. Home automation and 5.1 cinema setups in Indian luxury homes will also be a popular choice going forward.

Undoubtedly, record innovation in the audio devices space is radically changing how we listen to and make sense of the world we live in. Constant advancements in technology are enhancing user experiences by leaps and bounds, making premium audio systems an integral part of the luxury home and commercial ecosystem of the future.

(The author is the Chief Operating Officer of XSCACE, a premium Canadian audio brand.)