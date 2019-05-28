EDITIONS
The deep-tech startup revolution in 'real India'; OYO join hands with China's largest online travel aggregator

Team YS
28th May 2019
There are as many problems in India as there are people -- 1.34 billion in all. And as they say, this presents an equal number of opportunities. If only these opportunities were leveraged where they originate. For quite some time now, the trend has been of innovating in metros and taking those solutions to the 'real India'. There's an inherent problem to that solution - lack of understanding of the real problems and representation of those facing them.


But that's changing. Away from the metros, we've got a new breed of deep-tech startups that are solving ‘real India’ problems. And the timing couldn't have been better. Understanding of specific problems, access to markets, a well-entrenched support system, and increased investor interest are driving Bharat’s Make in India movement.



Here's what you need to know to stay updated with news and stories about Indian startups, innovations, and more. 


This space-tech startup by two student entrepreneurs is primed for take-off


This space-tech startup by two 20-year-old student entrepreneurs from BITS Pilani is building a constellation of nanosatellites that can beam down real-time remote sensing data and imagery that can be analysed to make accurate predictions in multiple sectors, including agriculture. 




Why the smartphone world needs Huawei and the US ban is worrisome


In 2018, Huawei surpassed Apple as the world's second-largest smartphone seller. The Chinese company's growth, even as global smartphone sales dropped, managed to grab eyeballs. But, things stand to change now, and it should worry us all.


Huawei


How this Mumbai-based startup is fighting against plastic


India is in the midst of a plastic crisis. The country generates about 25,940 tonnes of plastic waste every day. After witnessing the destruction that plastic waste wreaked on beaches and marine life, four engineers - Aditya Ruia, Anuj Ruia, Akshay Varma, and Punit Batra - started Beco in 2017 in Mumbai.


Beco


Indian hospitality unicorn OYO now joins hands with China's Ctrip


OYO has partnered with China's largest online travel aggregator Ctrip to extend its offerings to travellers.The tie-up will enable both the brands to leverage the synergies and complement each other while offering everyday travelers easy access to good-quality affordable living spaces. 


Oyo


How Varenyam Farms is making indigenous milk popular


Engineer-turned-farmer Brinda Shah is the co-founder of Varenyam Farms. Brinda talks about the startup's journey, the white revolution, and more.



Bengaluru-based FreshToHome raises $11M 


The Bengaluru-based fresh meat e-commerce startup will use the funding to strengthen the startup's sourcing supply chain by extending its patent-pending sourcing technology to fishermen and farmers across India.


FreshToHome

