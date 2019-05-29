EDITIONS
Ecommerce

POPxo enters offline retail; opens first store in Delhi

Founded in 2013, Priyanka Gill-led POPxo plans to open four more such spaces in the coming quarter to retail its private label and licensed merchandise.

Sujata Sangwan
29th May 2019
11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

POPxo, a digital community platform for millennial women, marked its entry into offline retailing by opening its first standalone outlet at Select CITYWALK, a shopping mall in Delhi. The startup plans to open four more such spaces in the coming quarter, and will retail its private label and licensed merchandise.


POPxo forayed into ecommerce last year through POPxo Shop, which sells lifestyle products such as bags, notebooks, and laptop sleeves. The company is also launching skincare and fashion offerings this June.


Priyanka Gill, Founder and CEO of Luxeva Limited, which runs POPxo, said,


“Producing private label merchandise is a natural progression for us as a content company. We use data and inputs from our most popular articles, videos and social memes to design products that millennial love. These products are then sold online via content to our existing user-base of millions of women. Now, with the new launch, they will be sold offline as well.”


POPxo team

The team at POPxo

Also Read

How can offline retail deal with ‘content to commerce’ problem


Founded in 2013, New Delhi-based POPxo provides content in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi on topics across fashion, beauty, work and relationships. Today, it has over 39 million MAUs (monthly active users) across its platforms.


Last year, the company raised Rs 37 crore in funding led by Neoplux and OPPO, with participation from existing investors IDG Ventures India, Summit Media, and GREE Ventures.


Its competition include content platforms like Little Black Book, The Better India, and ScoopWhoop, who also offer ‘content commerce’ but do not have an offline presence yet.


Online fashion players like Myntra, Limeroad, Voonik, Craftsvilla, and FabAlley have also expanded their footprints in offline retail over the past one year. Earlier this month, Craftsvilla secured Rs 6 crore in funding from Singapore-based parent Supera Investments and plans to expand its offline business.


Even Walmart-owned Myntra announced the launch of a new offline store called ‘Roadster Go’ at Vega City mall in Bengaluru very recently.


Also Read

Radiolocus, a Google Analytics for offline retail stores to measure foot traffic

Also Read

Myntra launches new offline Roadster Go store in Bengaluru


11+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi