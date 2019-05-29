POPxo enters offline retail; opens first store in Delhi

POPxo, a digital community platform for millennial women, marked its entry into offline retailing by opening its first standalone outlet at Select CITYWALK, a shopping mall in Delhi. The startup plans to open four more such spaces in the coming quarter, and will retail its private label and licensed merchandise.





POPxo forayed into ecommerce last year through POPxo Shop, which sells lifestyle products such as bags, notebooks, and laptop sleeves. The company is also launching skincare and fashion offerings this June.





Priyanka Gill, Founder and CEO of Luxeva Limited, which runs POPxo, said,





“Producing private label merchandise is a natural progression for us as a content company. We use data and inputs from our most popular articles, videos and social memes to design products that millennial love. These products are then sold online via content to our existing user-base of millions of women. Now, with the new launch, they will be sold offline as well.”





The team at POPxo





Founded in 2013, New Delhi-based POPxo provides content in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla, and Marathi on topics across fashion, beauty, work and relationships. Today, it has over 39 million MAUs (monthly active users) across its platforms.





Last year, the company raised Rs 37 crore in funding led by Neoplux and OPPO, with participation from existing investors IDG Ventures India, Summit Media, and GREE Ventures.





Its competition include content platforms like Little Black Book, The Better India, and ScoopWhoop, who also offer ‘content commerce’ but do not have an offline presence yet.





Online fashion players like Myntra, Limeroad, Voonik, Craftsvilla, and FabAlley have also expanded their footprints in offline retail over the past one year. Earlier this month, Craftsvilla secured Rs 6 crore in funding from Singapore-based parent Supera Investments and plans to expand its offline business.





Even Walmart-owned Myntra announced the launch of a new offline store called ‘Roadster Go’ at Vega City mall in Bengaluru very recently.







