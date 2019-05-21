EDITIONS
Funding

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams’ talent discovery startup Daisie raises $2.5 M

London-based talent discovery platform Daisie allows artists to look for projects and helps companies to collaborate with artists.

Rashi Varshney
21st May 2019
16+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Time might have stopped for many after HBO drama series Game of Thrones ended early this week, but not for Maisie Williams, who played the character of 'Arya Stark' in the drama series.


According to media reports, Daisie, a London-based talent discovery platform, co-founded by Maisie and film producer Dom Santry, has raised $2.5 million in seed funding led Founders Fund.

According to Daisie's website, the company was launched officially on May 8 this year. Daisie allows artists to looks for projects and helps companies to collaborate with creators or artists.


A report by TechCrunch said, other investors including 8VC, Kleiner Perkins, and VC firm Shrug Capital, from AngelList’s former Head of marketing Niv Dror, also participated in the round. The report says that Daisie has raised a total of about $3 million till date.


Source: Daisie blog

Also Read: 5 times Game of Thrones broke away from gender stereotypes


The platform has reportedly clocked about one lakh users on its platform just after 11 days of its launch.


The company website says that despite today's world being more connected than ever, the focus is seemingly all on the individual, on fame, social standing, and personal influence and in almost every field, industry gatekeepers hold all the power and select those whom only *they* deem talented enough to advance to the next level.


"True collaboration and communication has never felt more difficult, and creativity is under threat. It's a divisive and alienating way to maintain the status quo, and we stand with many others demanding radical transformation," the website reads.


"We are creators ourselves – Maisie an actor, Dom an entrepreneur – and while we got lucky, we've still had to battle the ‘Who You Know’ and the ‘How It Is’. We get how hard it is to break into the creative industry and we're fired up to make it easier and better for everyone," it adds. And Daisie is where people find their people, get inspired, and make real progress together. "It's a new route into the creative world; through connections made organically and the natural development of skills."

Also read: 3 lessons women entrepreneurs can learn from Arya Stark


Love ‘em or hate ‘em but the women of Game of Thrones can teach us some important life lessons


The 10 best quotes by women in Game of Thrones that will fire you up to take on any challenge

16+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Rashi Varshney
Rashi is a Delhi-based business and technology journalist. She is excited about startup stories, travel, human interactions, and positive energies. Tell her your story at rashi@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

Latest Stories

India biz on track to contribute 10 pc of global revenue: Cisco CEO

by Press Trust of India

SpiceJet to hire up to 2,000 Jet Airways staff: Ajay Singh

by Press Trust of India

Perfection happens only after iteration: here’s what you can learn about creativity from the Akanksha 2019 artists

by Madanmohan Rao

This weekend, dive into the magic of organic spices and get bowled over by the ICC World Cup

by Team YS

Modi govt to present Budget 2019-20 on July 5

by Press Trust of India

Ola, Oyo on UK-India Awards 2019 shortlist

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Mon Jun 03 2019

iStart Rajasthan Investor Pitch

Jaipur
Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi