Hospitality

OYO launches Cash-in-Bank initiative for asset owner-partners

With OYO's new cash advance facility, asset owners across India can benefit from quick, collateral-free business loans to upgrade or renovate their buildings.

Press Trust of India
30th May 2019
Hospitality firm OYO has launched a 'Cash-in-Bank' facility for its asset owner-partners across India under the company's ongoing OYO Partner Engagement Network (OPEN) initiative. With the 'Cash in Bank' (CiB) facility, asset owners across the country can benefit from quick, collateral-free business advances to upgrade or renovate their buildings, OYO said in a statement.


To begin with, all new buildings on-boarded by OYO and all existing buildings of OYO (OYO Rooms, Spot on and Capital O brands only) are eligible to apply for the facility, it said.


OYO Hotels & Homes CEO (India & South Asia) Aditya Ghosh said,


"As a direct outcome of our constant engagement with asset owner-partners under the aegis of OPEN, we realised the need for providing a quick and hassle-free financing product to cater to their expansion and renovation needs."


OYO
OYO believes that this product has the potential to be a game-changer for our asset owners and elevate their relationship with the company, he added.


"In order to cover the financial risks involved in an unsecured, collateral-free advance, OYO will be charging a minimal service fee to the asset owner over and above the monthly instalments to repay the principal amount," the statement said.


The limit of the business advance is up to Rs 20 lakh.


Asset owners will be able to meet their capital requirements for renovations and upgradation work within 48 hours without the need for any supporting collateral, it added.


Currently, OYO Hotels and Homes has over 9,000 asset owner-partners spread across nearly 260 cities in India.


On Monday, OYO announced its partnership with China's largest online travel aggregator Ctrip to extend its offerings to travellers.


Authors
Press Trust of India

