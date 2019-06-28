EDITIONS
Funding

Ola to invest in e-lending startup Avail Finance

The ride-hailing service provider plans to invest an undisclosed amount in Avail Finance in Series A round led by Matrix Partners.

Tenzin Norzom
28th Jun 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Online lending startup Avail Finance and Ola announced a strategic partnership on Friday to build financial solutions for Ola's 1.5 million driver-partners.


The ride-hailing service provider plans to invest an undisclosed amount in Avail Finance in its Series A round, led by Matrix Partners. So far, the startup has raised $9 million in the round.


Ola

The partnership with Ola will help Avail Finance build customised financial solutions including micro-savings and micro-insurance products for Ola’s driver partners.


Speaking on the partnership, Ankush Aggarwal, Founder of Avail Finance, said,


“We are energised about this partnership and the opportunity to serve Ola’s large base of driver-partners. We already have close to a million registered users through our various offerings, and have processed requests of over $50 million.”


Founded in 2017 by Ankush Aggarwal and Tushar Mehndiratta, the startup provides financial solutions including unsecured online loans to the blue-collared workers, which is comprised mainly of drivers, security guards, beauticians, construction, manufacturing, domestic, and maintenance workers.


Avail Finance offers services including personal loans, salary advances, and savings available on its mobile application. 


In an official statement, Avail Finance stated that due to frequent income fluctuations of the workers, financial services are not easily available. Such blue-collar workforce makes up nearly 78 percent of the country’s workforce, and over two million such jobs will be created in the coming year, said a release.


Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director at Matrix India spoke on Avail Finance’s work and said,


 “Avail’s vision is to provide a comprehensive financial solution for low-income users starting with the gig-economy. They’ve executed quickly on this vision to build an early leadership position working closely with many like-minded partners.”


The startup is backed by key entrepreneurs in the Indian startup ecosystem including Binny Bansal, Co-founder of Flipkart; Kunal Shah, Founder of Cred; and Manish Patel, Founder and CEO of Mswipe.


Also Read

[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii

Also Read

[Funding alert] Delhi startup Wizcounsel raises Rs 1 Cr in angel round led by cricketer Kapil D...





1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

[Weekly Funding Roundup] Indian startups raise $235.3M, Akshay Kumar backs GOQii, Deepika Padukone backs Bellatrix Aerospace

by Sujata Sangwan

Why differential voting rights are a step in the right direction for the Indian startup ecosystem

by Tarush Bhalla

How AI and human-machine collaboration is driving transformation across sectors

by Team YS

[Funding alert] Delhi startup Wizcounsel raises Rs 1 Cr in angel round led by cricketer Kapil Dev, others

by Tenzin Norzom

[Funding alert] Bollywood star Akshay Kumar invests in wearable tech startup GOQii

by Sujata Sangwan

Twitter to label and deprioritise rule-breaking tweets from politicians

by Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

Make-a-Thon: India's Biggest Growth-Product Hackathon

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jun 29 2019

How to Start Interior Design Business

Kolkata
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai