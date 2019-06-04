EDITIONS
Startup

When startups from Rajasthan's iStart programme pitched to over 100 investors

More than 50 startups from the state pitched to over 100 investors representing 12 funds.

Ramarko Sengupta
4th Jun 2019
10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

The Government of Rajasthan, as part of its flagship iStart Rajasthan programme to foster the startup ecosystem in the state, enabled over 50 startups to pitch to more than 100 investors representing 12 funds. The event took place in Jaipur yesterday at the government’s flagship incubation facility, the Bhamashah Techno Hub.


Rajasthan startups, iStart


The Rajasthan Angel Investor Pitch 2019 saw participation from investors such as IvyCamp Ventures, Rajasthan Angel Innovators Network (RAIN), Metacube, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Rajasthan Venture Capital Fund (RVCF), BNI, Omnivore, Startup Oasis, and Startup Buddy.


Over 150 startups had applied, from which around 50 were curated to pitch after "a rigorous evaluation process which lasted for almost a month", according to an iStart spokesperson. Each startup got 10 minutes to pitch to investors in a closed-door, one-on-one environment.


“The event was conceptualised taking into account that our startups have now reached a stage where they can pitch before angel investors and climb up the ladder of the startup maturity lifecycle,” the spokesperson said.


iStart is yet to announce the names of the startups that participated in yesterday's event to be considered for funding by investors.


The event was jointly organised with the Rajasthan chapter of PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry, which has been assisting iStart in getting connected with HNIs (high net worth individuals) from Rajasthan. The Rajasthan Angel Investor Pitch 2019 was sponsored by Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited (RKCL).


Rajasthan iStart angel investors pitching event in June 2019

Investors address entrepreneurs at the Rajasthan Angel Investor Pitch 2019 in Jaipur.

In the run-up to Monday’s event, iStart had hosted a 'celebrity mentor series' in May. Mentors such as Vishwas Shringi (CEO and Founder of ecommerce venture Voylla), Anurag Jain (Co-founder of auto ecommerce company Cardekho.com), Ajit (TEDx Ambassador for India), Dr. Jayshree Periwal (Founder, Jayshree Periwal Schools) and Kumar Anubhav (Founder of NotonMap) had helped the shortlisted startups prepare their pitches.


Last month, the state government had also given out funding to over 30 early-stage startups that are part of iStart’s incubation. The amounts ranged from Rs 1.2 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.


Also Read

[Startup Bharat] How Brand Balance is bringing digital marketing options to smaller cities and ...


10+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Ramarko Sengupta

Related Tags

Daily Capsule

Zomato expands to 300 cities; Swiggy launches subscription meal app; RUSSSH shuts shop

Latest Stories

Sahara Group forays into electric vehicle business to push adoption in Tier II and III cities

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Legal-tech startup Leegality raises funding from Mumbai Angels, others

by Athira Nair

Delhi HC imposes Rs 10 lakh cost on PolicyBazaar for concealing facts to obtain interim order

by Press Trust of India

Airtel Payments Bank enables BHIM UPI-based payments for over half a million merchants

by Tarush Bhalla

In a first, Grameen and Acumen raise Rs 10 Cr credit facility for social impact companies via SDG bonds

by Suma Ramachandran

[Funding alert] FabHotels raises $7.8M in a round led by Goldman Sachs

by Sameer Ranjan

Partner Events

Date
Thu Jun 20 2019

World Blockchain Summit India

Mumbai
Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi