[Jobs Roundup] Do you have a penchant for style? Make it your career with these openings in fashion and beauty ecommerce startups

As India becomes more digital, fashion too has gone online. Studies have shown that consumers are increasingly going online to discover the latest trends, designs, and labels. The range has become more inclusive, and gone are the days when you needed to trudge all the way to a mall to find something to wear.





A Redseer report published in February this year states that India’s fashion accessories market is expected to double in the next four years and expected to reach $10 billion by 2022 from the current size of $5 billion.





And if you are stylish and love to keep up with trends, maybe a job in these ecommerce startups will be just what you need.





Nykaa

Senior Finance Executive

Experience needed: not specified





As a senior finance executive, the jobs and responsibilities include accounting and reconciliation of all receivables from distributors and modern trade, and analysis of all credit/debit notes from the distributor. The candidate will also have to check all the discount claims from distributors and handle distributor sales.

Nykaa

Beauty Advisor - Retail Store

Experience needed: more than 3 years





As a beauty advisor at the retail store, the candidate should be able to meet and maximise sales targets and established goals. The candidate will have to prepare reports on returned and damaged beauty products and be able to offer beauty and cosmetic information to customers and assist them in choosing the right products. The candidate should also create effective displays to sell seasonal and promotional beauty products.





Bewakoof

Associate - Category Manager-Apparel

Experience needed: 1-3 years





The candidate will be responsible for the whole product life cycle from conception through market analysis, production, launch, and customer experience. The candidate should be able to communicate category strategy, objectives, and performance targets with leadership, and ensure overall alignment and also develop collaborative relationships with the product team, internal and external stakeholders, and customers.

Myntra Jabong

Director of Engineering

Experience needed: 14-16 years





As the Director of Engineering, the candidate will have to provide technical leadership to a team of software engineers and will also be in charge of hiring and mentoring team members. The candidate will also have to work closely with others in the organisation including product managers, designers, engineering leaders, and stakeholders in other departments.

Myntra Jabong

Principal Architect

Experience needed: 15-20 years in software product development





As the principal architect, the candidate’s responsibilities will include owning the architecture of Myntra’s new product platforms to drive business results. The candidate should help build, mentor and coach a team of engineers, architects, system operation engineers, and DevOps engineers in architectural and design best practices. The candidate should also be an operational and technical leader with a passion for distributed systems, cloud service development, deployment and delivery.

Tata CLiQ

Product Analyst

Experience needed: not specified





As a product analyst, your job and responsibilities will include working with complex and large volume of analytics data to understand trends, behaviours, and correlations. The candidate should also drive the adoption of analytics recommendations in an engaging and collaborative manner with stakeholders. The candidate will also have to build compelling data visualisations, including dashboards, for both internal and external consumption.

Tata CLiQ

Data Scientist

Experience needed: 5-7 years





The candidate for this job will have to support the company’s product, sales, category, and marketing teams with insights gained from analysing the company data. The candidate should have knowledge of a variety of machine learning techniques such as clustering, decision tree learning, artificial neural networks, and their real-world advantages and drawbacks. The candidate should also have excellent written and verbal communication skills to coordinate across teams.

