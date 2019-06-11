What's next for short-video platform Roposo; Tiger Global leads Series A funding in OkCredit

If you thought getting a pizza from Domino's delivered to your train seat was cool, hold on to your horses. Now, thanks to a partnership between Calipso and Western Railways, passengers travelling from Indore can get head and foot massages on board. The Indore-based beauty services startup will provide its services to over 80 trains with direct access to 1,50,000 passengers. It also has a physical store at the Indore junction platform. These services will be divided into three categories - gold, diamond, and platinum.





Calipso Team









Meat and seafood startup Licious opened its first multi-dimensional experience centre in Gurugram to recreate the ‘Licious experience’ on-ground. The team chose Delhi-NCR because it feels that the region has a deeper penetration of semi-organised and organised meat stores, which users are used to seeing in their vicinity as compared to other locations.





Licious Display at the Gurugram Centre









OkCredit has raised $15.5 million as a part of its Series A round led by Tiger Global Management. The round also saw participation from new investor Morningside Ventures as well as existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator. This takes the total funds raised by OkCredit to $17.5 million.





Founders of OkCredit (L to R): Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kumar and Aditya Prasad









Roposo was launched as a fashion-focused social network and soon pivoted to a video-sharing app. In a video interview with YourStory, Co-founder Mayank Bhangadia retraces the startup’s journey to 38 million users, and reveals how they aim to grow their user base and ad revenue.

















Bengaluru-based Indian language knowledge sharing community Bolo raised Rs 3 crore in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Unacademy Founders, Growth Story Founders, and Newsdog Founder Chen Yukun. The startup aims to utilise the funding amount to strengthen the team across product, technology, and operations.





(L-R) Bolo's co-founders: Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari









Pioneering Ventures announced the launch of a ‘Rural India Impact’ Fund of $70 million. The fund, a growth capital vehicle to be raised through family offices and other institutional investors (mainly Europe), has invested over Rs 1,000 crore in India along with its co-investors. Its portfolio companies include Desai Fruits & Vegetables, Citrus Processing India, MilkLane, FarmLink and Samaaru.





Martin Wittwer, Executive Partner, Operations at Pioneering Ventures









Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo, which started life as a WhatsApp-based service, now runs all kinds of errands for customers in four cities. In a conversation with YourStory, Dunzo Co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas talks about Mumbai expansion and their recently launched B2B focus.













Homegrown OTT platform Zee5 has entered into a partnership with Israel tech startup Applicaster in what is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Indian and Israeli companies. The partnership seeks to utilise the bonhomie between the two countries and pro-collaboration policies between India and Israel, and has been facilitated by the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv.













Mobile sales from online channels reached its highest-ever share of 43 percent in the first quarter of 2019, a study by Counterpoint Research reveals. Flipkart pocketed 53 percent of overall sales, while Amazon grabbed a 36 percent share. The remaining 11 percent went to Xiaomi's Mi Store.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



