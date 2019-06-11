EDITIONS
What's next for short-video platform Roposo; Tiger Global leads Series A funding in OkCredit

Team YS
11th Jun 2019
Share on

If you thought getting a pizza from Domino's delivered to your train seat was cool, hold on to your horses. Now, thanks to a partnership between Calipso and Western Railways, passengers travelling from Indore can get head and foot massages on board. The Indore-based beauty services startup will provide its services to over 80 trains with direct access to 1,50,000 passengers. It also has a physical store at the Indore junction platform. These services will be divided into three categories - gold, diamond, and platinum.


Calipso

Calipso Team


Licious opens first offline experience centre in Gurugram


Meat and seafood startup Licious opened its first multi-dimensional experience centre in Gurugram to recreate the ‘Licious experience’ on-ground. The team chose Delhi-NCR because it feels that the region has a deeper penetration of semi-organised and organised meat stores, which users are used to seeing in their vicinity as compared to other locations. 


Licious

Licious Display at the Gurugram Centre


Tiger Global leads $15.5M Series A funding round in OkCredit


OkCredit has raised $15.5 million as a part of its Series A round led by Tiger Global Management. The round also saw participation from new investor Morningside Ventures as well as existing investors Lightspeed India Partners, Venture Highway, and Y Combinator. This takes the total funds raised by OkCredit to $17.5 million.


Founders of OkCredit

Founders of OkCredit (L to R): Harsh Pokharna, Gaurav Kumar and Aditya Prasad


Set to raise $50 M in Series D, Roposo co-founder reveals what’s next


Roposo was launched as a fashion-focused social network and soon pivoted to a video-sharing app. In a video interview with YourStory, Co-founder Mayank Bhangadia retraces the startup’s journey to 38 million users, and reveals how they aim to grow their user base and ad revenue.




Indian language video platform Bolo raises Rs 3 Cr


Bengaluru-based Indian language knowledge sharing community Bolo raised Rs 3 crore in seed funding led by Nexus Venture Partners with participation from Unacademy Founders, Growth Story Founders, and Newsdog Founder Chen Yukun. The startup aims to utilise the funding amount to strengthen the team across product, technology, and operations.


Bolo Seed Funding

(L-R) Bolo's co-founders: Nishant Chandra and Siddharth Maheshwari


Pioneering Ventures launches $70 M fund for agriculture and food sector


Pioneering Ventures announced the launch of a ‘Rural India Impact’ Fund of $70 million. The fund, a growth capital vehicle to be raised through family offices and other institutional investors (mainly Europe), has invested over Rs 1,000 crore in India along with its co-investors. Its portfolio companies include Desai Fruits & Vegetables, Citrus Processing India, MilkLane, FarmLink and Samaaru. 


Pioneering Ventures

Martin Wittwer, Executive Partner, Operations at Pioneering Ventures


Dunzo CEO Kabeer Biswas on its B2B foray and expansion plans


Bengaluru-based startup Dunzo, which started life as a WhatsApp-based service, now runs all kinds of errands for customers in four cities. In a conversation with YourStory, Dunzo Co-founder and CEO Kabeer Biswas talks about Mumbai expansion and their recently launched B2B focus.



Israel's Applicaster inks first-of-its-kind business partnership in India


Homegrown OTT platform Zee5 has entered into a partnership with Israel tech startup Applicaster in what is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Indian and Israeli companies. The partnership seeks to utilise the bonhomie between the two countries and pro-collaboration policies between India and Israel, and has been facilitated by the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv.


Applicaster Israel


Flipkart dominates India's online smartphone sales


Mobile sales from online channels reached its highest-ever share of 43 percent in the first quarter of 2019, a study by Counterpoint Research reveals. Flipkart pocketed 53 percent of overall sales, while Amazon grabbed a 36 percent share. The remaining 11 percent went to Xiaomi's Mi Store.


walmart_flipkart

Authors
