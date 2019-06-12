EDITIONS
Techie Tuesday is back - this week, meet the woman who helms the tech powering Uber

Team YS
12th Jun 2019
We're excited to share that your beloved column Techie Tuesday is back. And what a profile to come back with! This week, we tell you the incredible story of Jennifer Anderson from Uber. 


She's responsible for all Machine Learning (ML), data analytics, customer care, marketing and communications platforms at Uber. But, her love for technology began at a very young age with her father, an electrical engineer, bringing home the latest piece of technology. The natural synergy between mathematics and technology got the young South Californian girl hooked... 


In a conversation with YourStory, Jennifer charts her journey from being the only girl in her class at Stanford to the first woman software engineer at VMware.


Techie Tuesday

Jennifer Anderson, Senior Director of Engineering - Product Platform Uber


Artha Venture Fund announces second close of Rs 100Cr


Early-stage micro-VC fund Artha Venture Fund (AVF) announced the second close of its fund for over Rs 100 crore. The fund is a Category I alternative investment fund that invests in startups from the seed stage through Series A. The fund's investment strategy is to be the first investor into early-stage companies and put in Rs 1-2 crore, with Rs 10-15 crore held in reserve for follow-on rounds.


Artha Venture Fund

Anirudh Damani


These founders want you to save 'Wizely', one financial goal at a time


The “have-money, will-spend” mantra may drive today’s youth towards their travel goals, but what about those who think they don’t earn enough? Fret not, say the founders of Bengaluru-based Wizely that teaches you to do just: save money "Wizely" to that you can fulfil all your goals, even travels to exotic places.



DPIIT extends deadline for state startup rankings till September 30


The Commerce and Industry Ministry will now consider measures taken by states and union territories (UTs) till September 30 this year for ranking them based on the initiatives taken to strengthen their startup ecosystems. Earlier, DPIIT, under the ministry, had stated that it would consider measures taken by states and UTs during May 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, for ranking purpose.


IT startup ranking


Goal is to make sure no one in today’s workforce becomes irrelevant: Degreed CEO Chris McCarthy


Without focussing on what an employee wants to learn, corporate firms subject them to learn something that might not suit their skill sets. This is what Degreed is looking to change. In a conversation with YourStory, the company’s CEO Chris McCarthy speaks about why degrees are not relevant for people, and how the company is on a mission to make people learn for life.


Chris McCarthy

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed


IIT grads’ AI startup Rephrase.ai set to change how animation and videos are done


Bengaluru-based startup Rephrase.ai is changing how video creation is done. Its generative AI algorithms automate everything that happens from script to video. You just have to type in a script, select the models (available on the platform), and automatically get a video of the model speaking the text. Instead of spending weeks or months making a video, you get it done within seconds.



Eye care chain Disha Medical Services raises $4M in Series C


Bengaluru-based Disha Medical Services raised Series C funding of $4 million from Insitor Impact Asia Fund, the Nilekani Family Office (managed by Entrust Family Office) and other HNIs. The company will use the funding to further strengthen its position in the existing region by building over 10 more hospitals, vision centres and mobile eye clinics as well look to expand strategically in other states.


Series C Funding


