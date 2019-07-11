EDITIONS
Now, Rapido users can save more on daily commute with new ‘Power Pass’

Bengauru-based bike taxi app Rapio rolls out its Power Pass subscription programme to make the daily commute more economical for users. Launched in a few cities as of now, the pass will soon be available to all app users.

Sutrishna Ghosh
11th Jul 2019
If you are a frequent Rapido user, we might have some good news in store! The Bengaluru-based bike taxi app, which has a fleet of over 60,000 active riders operating across major Indian cities, including Bengaluru, Gurugram, and Delhi, has introduced a brand new feature – called Power Pass – that will make daily commute much more affordable for its users.  


The Rapido bikers

The Rapido bikers


Essentially a subscription-based programme, the Power Pass feature is an option to help Rapido customers save more on their travel spend. With this, Pass users will not only be able to avail huge benefits on all their rides but also book their rides without any surge pricing levied on flat fares.


“We understand that every user is different and has unique preferences, which motivated us to develop a one-of-a-kind solution to cater to their needs. Our tool understands the user's behavior and provides the best-suited pass rather than showing multiple passes and confusing them,” said Hiran Gunasekaran, Head, Power Pass, Rapido.


So far, the Power Pass subscription option is available only to a limited set of customers across a few India cities. However, in the coming months, the company assured that it would be rolling out the feature to all Rapido customers.


Founded in 2015 by Rishikesh SR, Pavan Guntupalli, and Aravind Sanka, Rapido works like any other taxi-booking app. It aims to make last-mile connectivity affordable and tackle the issues that commuters face everyday, especially during morning rush hours, by offering an alternative option of a bike instead of a car or public transport.


The company is targeting its loyal customer base with the latest subscription programme. According to Rapido, Pass users can save up to 40 percent on their travel spending. Also, Pass users are said to be riding 60 percent more frequently when compared to other users, the bike taxi operator claimed.


Aimed at changing the way intracity travel unfolds, Rapido aims to have 1 million active Pass users by June 2020.


Authors
Sutrishna Ghosh
Sutrishna spends time on the Internet navigating the unique and the extraordinary. She is a foodie and loves both cats and dogs.

