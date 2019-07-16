EDITIONS
Ecommerce

Flipkart will incentivise sellers to offer additional discounts to retain customers

Under the new initiative, Flipkart is encouraging its sellers to offer additional discounts. In return, they will receive various kinds of non-cash credits.

Thimmaya Poojary
16th Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Flipkart, India’s leading ecommerce marketplace, owned by global retailer Walmart, has introduced a new incentive scheme for its sellers in order to increase its number of loyal customers.


Under the new initiative, Flipkart is encouraging its sellers to provide additional discounts for Flipkart Plus customers – the company's loyalty programme. In return, the sellers or vendors will receive various non-cash credits, according to reports.


Vendors who choose to offer an additional discount of five percent will receive around 50 percent of discount value back as non-cash credit note. This incentive programme also comes with certain benchmarks that sellers have to meet.


This incentive programme comes at a time when the government has placed numerous restrictions on ecommerce companies on offering discounts on third-party products.


In fact, the government had also asked online marketplaces to curb predatory pricing after protests from small sellers.


Flipkart
Also Read

After Flipkart Plus, the company now launches multi-brand rewards ecosystem ‘SuperCoins’


This has brought in significant challenges for ecommerce players as they have had to rework on their business models, potentially impacting the growth roadmap. The government also warned the ecommerce industry against trying to bypass the existing regulations.


However, industry sources said that they are in constant dialogue with the government to rework these policies.


Subscription service Flipkart Plus was launched in August 2018, to reward customers by giving them access to exclusive deals and free one-day deliveries.


Last month, the company also announced the launch of its multi-brand rewards ecosystem, SuperCoins. This also works as a rewards ecosystem for not only shopping on Flipkart, but also across over 100 partner brands including Zomato, OYO, UrbanClap, PhonePe and MakeMyTrip.


In an official statement, the company had then said, “Flipkart Plus members will now experience a better rewards store with SuperCoins.”



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

How a housewife from Haryana became a top Flipkart seller earning Rs 8 lakhs a month


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Nithin Kamath, Founder & CEO of Zerodha, India’s largest brokerage firm

3rd July 2019

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Singapore-based AI startup Near raises $100M to roll out new product offerings

by Asmaa Ansari

[Funding alert] MobiKwik raises Rs 8.7 Cr from Trifecta Capital and NDTV

by Team YS

SIDBI introduces web-based application system for contribution from Fund of Funds

by Sameer Ranjan

Nazara Technologies invests in SportsKeeda, Qunami and HalaPlay

by Debolina Biswas

[Funding Alert] Aishwarya Rai turns investor, backs environment intelligence startup Ambee

by Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Grofers raises $10M as part of its Series F round from Abu Dhabi’s Capital Investment LLC

by Sujata Sangwan

Partner Events

Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

LetsPy 2k19

Nagpur
Date
Sat Jul 20 2019

CTOTalk by OrangeScape

Chennai
Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore