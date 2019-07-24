Hewlett Packard Enterprise to invest half-a-billion dollars in India

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the global tech MNC, plans to invest $500 million in India over the next five years. This strategic investment underscores HPE’s long-term commitment to India and will enable the company to grow its operations, manufacturing and employee base in the country, increase its R&D and services exports, as well as invest in technology initiatives to drive positive change for local Indian communities.





“The Modi 2.0 administration’s vision of a $5 trillion economy is impressive and fitting for a country with this level of energy and opportunity,” said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE and a member of the US-India CEO Forum in a press release.





“India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, and our investments will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefit our customers, partners, employees and the citizens of India,” he said.





Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri





To support India’s continued growth as a strategic market for HPE’s global business, it plans to increase its workforce in India by 20 percent over the next three to five years. In particular, HPE will hire new engineering talent with expertise in areas of critical importance to customers such as AI and networking.





HPE will also begin construction of a high-tech extension to its Mahadevapura Campus in Bengaluru that will be able to house more than 10,000 employees, as well as have state-of-the-art R&D facilities. When complete, the 1.3-million-square-foot campus will feature a state-of-the-art workplace, powered by HPE technologies, designed to enhance the employee, customer, and partner experience and foster a culture of innovation. The campus will support a broad range of functions including R&D, engineering services, finance, and sales.





"It is a matter of great assurance that a global giant like Hewlett Packard Enterprise is making big investments in India, both in manufacturing as well as research and development,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology.





HPE also plans to commence manufacturing in India. The company is scheduled to start manufacturing Aruba’s portfolio of mobility and IoT solutions in India before the end of 2019.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)











