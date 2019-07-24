EDITIONS
Corporate

Hewlett Packard Enterprise to invest half-a-billion dollars in India

The fresh investment by Hewlett Packard Enterprise will be deployed to increase its workforce in India and also commence its manufacturing plans.

Thimmaya Poojary
24th Jul 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Hewlett Packard Enterprise, the global tech MNC, plans to invest $500 million in India over the next five years. This strategic investment underscores HPE’s long-term commitment to India and will enable the company to grow its operations, manufacturing and employee base in the country, increase its R&D and services exports, as well as invest in technology initiatives to drive positive change for local Indian communities.


The Modi 2.0 administration’s vision of a $5 trillion economy is impressive and fitting for a country with this level of energy and opportunity, said Antonio Neri, President and CEO of HPE and a member of the US-India CEO Forum in a press release.


“India is one of the largest and fastest-growing economies in the world, and our investments will further develop the country as a critical market for HPE’s global business, as well as benefit our customers, partners, employees and the citizens of India,” he said.


Hewlett Packard CEO Antonio

Hewlett Packard Enterprise President and CEO Antonio Neri

Also Read

Indian entrepreneurs applaud Digital India and here is what they expect from Modi 2.0


To support India’s continued growth as a strategic market for HPE’s global business, it plans to increase its workforce in India by 20 percent over the next three to five years. In particular, HPE will hire new engineering talent with expertise in areas of critical importance to customers such as AI and networking.


HPE will also begin construction of a high-tech extension to its Mahadevapura Campus in Bengaluru that will be able to house more than 10,000 employees, as well as have state-of-the-art R&D facilities. When complete, the 1.3-million-square-foot campus will feature a state-of-the-art workplace, powered by HPE technologies, designed to enhance the employee, customer, and partner experience and foster a culture of innovation. The campus will support a broad range of functions including R&D, engineering services, finance, and sales.


"It is a matter of great assurance that a global giant like Hewlett Packard Enterprise is making big investments in India, both in manufacturing as well as research and development,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union Minister for Law and Justice, Communication and Electronics and Information Technology.


HPE also plans to commence manufacturing in India. The company is scheduled to start manufacturing Aruba’s portfolio of mobility and IoT solutions in India before the end of 2019.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Modi 2.0 provides booster shot for Startup India, Digital India



4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Thimmaya Poojary
P P Thimmaya is an Associate Editor who is a keen follower of technology trends which are reshaping business dynamics. Focused on the large technology companies and how they are engaging with the start-up community. Always ready to narrate an engaging story.

Related Tags

play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019

Latest Stories

Delhi HC asks Centre to examine whether to restrain Google from uploading Indian maps

by Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Indonesia-based Raena raises $1.8 million to build an influencer commerce platform

by Tenzin Norzom

CarDekho plans to expand the footprint to Southeast Asia, operates in Indonesia under the brand name OTO

by Press Trust of India

Facebook fined $5B by the US govt for violating consumer privacy

by Thimmaya Poojary

WhatsApp partners with ISPP for privacy-centric workshops for future policy makers

by Press Trust of India

[RESEARCH] Indian startup funding in H1 2019: YourStory Research unveils two in-depth reports on emerging trends, investments

by Sameer Ranjan

Partner Events

Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

SHORT FILM EVENT

Gujarat
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi