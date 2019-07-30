EDITIONS
Daily Capsule

Meet India's newest billionaire entrepreneur; Bigbasket offers all deliveries within 2 hours

Team YS
30th Jul 2019
5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

In today's fast-paced world, we've only grown to expect everything around us to be more efficient, faster, and convenient. Going to a different level altogether, Bigbasket announced that it will deliver all orders in Tier-I cities within 2 hours by this September. In this, all items – regardless of number and size – will be delivered in a maximum of 3 hours after an order is placed. Here's how the company will achieve this feat.


grocery


Byju Raveendran newest Indian billionaire entrepreneur


Byju Raveendran, the founder of the leading edtech startup – BYJU's, became the latest billionaire of the Indian startup ecosystem after his company's latest funding round. The edtech startup’s founder joins the elite list of billionaires from the Indian startup ecosystem, which includes Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal, Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Media.net founder Divyank Turakhia, and Zerodha Co-founder Nitin Kamath.


byju's

Byju Raveendran, Founder and CEO, BYJU’S


How Leverage Edu crossed Rs 10 Cr revenue in 2 years


Founded by Akshay Chaturvedi, Leverage Edu assists students with mentoring along with providing guidance for college admissions to professionals and high schoolers. In a chat with YourStory, Founder and CEO Akshay talks about the startup’s beginning and finding the right product-market fit, and how it will grow further.


Leverage Edu


Middle East investors eager to fund tech businesses


Middle East investors are increasingly looking at the Indian startup ecosystem with new confidence and are not shying away from funding companies of different sizes and sectors. Various funds from the Middle East, which also include government bodies, continue to put their money into Indian startups such as Byju’s and Zomato, both of which are unicorns now.


Middle East investors startup


Medikabazaar to make healthcare better for Bharat


Triggered by a personal episode and backed by his vast experience across sectors, Vivek Tiwari launched Medikabazaar in 2015. The B2B online marketplace for medical equipment and supplies aims to raise Rs 200 crore in Series B.


Vivek Tiwari, Medikabazaar

Vivek Tiwari, Founder, Medikabazaar


India continues NASA legacy 50 years after Apollo 11


The successful Apollo 11 mission of 1969 carried the first laser reflectors to the Moon. Now, Indian space agency ISRO has launched a tiny new retroreflector to the Moon’s south pole aboard the Chandrayaan 2 mission. The deployment of this micro reflector weighing about 22 grams is considered as the next step of a NASA experiment, which began in 1969.


Social Story

The micro reflector by NASA which is on its way to the South Pole of Moon (Image: Space.com)


From heading exports for Jockey India to changing lives using NLP


After setting up the export division of her family’s innerwear manufacturing and distribution business, Page Industries’ Jockey India, Pamela ‘Puja’ Kirpalani gave it all up for marriage. Now, Puja is the Founder and CEO of Inner High Living, and a well-known NLP trainer and coach.


Pamela Puja Kirpalani

Pamela Puja Kirpalani


This engineer is championing responsible menstrual waste disposal


Sathya Natarajan, a mechanical engineer, is a serial volunteer - he has worked with over 60 organisations in the past two decades on issues ranging from menstrual waste management and sanitation to education and lake clean-up drives.


Social Story

Sathya Natarajan

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


5+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Simyog

25th July 2019
play

Meet the Mavericks: Harshil Mathur, Co-Founder & CEO of Razorpay, the country’s fastest growing B2B fintech solutions company. Rejected by 100 banks, his story is one of ‘perseverance’ and ‘speed’.

24th July 2019
play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019

Latest Stories

Flipkart-owned PhonePe receives Rs 698 Cr infusion from parent co

by Press Trust of India

Trends, ties and teams: how fintech startups can master the route to scale

by Madanmohan Rao

[Techie Tuesday] How Razorpay’s Shashank Kumar built India’s first online payment gateway for startups

by Sampath Putrevu

Here’s how Ola is creating an entrepreneurial culture with its specialised learning programmes

by Thimmaya Poojary

WATCH: This Bengaluru-based design startup turns apartments into bespoke homes, eyes Rs 50 Cr revenue

by Sutrishna Ghosh

WATCH: How Flytta is proving to be a one-stop solution for all your relocation needs

by Vishal Krishna

Partner Events

Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

Startups – The Next Wave of Indian Economy

Chennai
Date
Thu Aug 01 2019

SuperStartUps Asia 2019

New Delhi
Date
Fri Aug 02 2019

Financial Awareness for SMEs

Haryana
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi