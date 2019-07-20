[Jobs roundup] Want to be a part of the booming tech industry? Try these startup openings

With India ranked as the third biggest startup hub in the world, and Bengaluru ranked 11 from a pool of 1,000 cities in startup ecosystem strength, it’s only apt that international tech companies have their sights on the massive innovation in the country.





Thanks to innovative and enterprising entrepreneurs, investors, VCs, incubators, and the government’s flagship initiative, Startup India, global tech companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter and Apple have either invested in Indian startups or acquired and absorbed them. Last month, Microsoft strengthened its flagship programmes for startups, M12 and Microsoft for Startups.









If you’re in the tech field, get on-board the innovative startup bandwagon with YourStory’s list of curated jobs:





Meesho

Frontend Developer

Experience needed: 5-8 years





The candidate will have to build user interfaces that are consistent, fast, and thrive under heavy customisation and varying use cases, that encourage exploration, and that earn the trust of customers through predictable, reliable, and thoughtful interactions. The candidate will have to pattern reusable components that our team can assemble to build powerful software workflows. S/he will also have to take care of bugs that might arise, resolve, and make feature additions to the product.





Meesho

Senior Android Engineer

Experience needed: 2+ years





As an Android engineer, the candidate must be aware of material design guidelines and common mobile UX patterns. S/he must have worked on and published two or more Android apps in the past, and be able to write clean and maintainable code. The candidate should also be familiar with Git continuous integration, ace object-oriented programming, and multi-threading.





Meesho

Programme Manager

Experience needed: not specified





The programme manager should formulate, organise, and monitor inter-connected projects and decide on suitable strategies and objectives. S/he will have to lead and evaluate project managers and other staff, and also develop and control deadlines, budgets, and activities. The candidate should apply change, risk and resource management, and should ideally be a graduate of IIT/IIM.





Dunzo

Android Developer

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate will have to work closely with the product, UX/UI, and backend teams to design, build, and extend consumer and partner facing new products, platforms, and features. The candidate will also have to collaborate with quality assurance (QA) on continuous integration and delivery. S/he will have to monitor the performance of live apps and continuously improve them on both code and experience level.





Dunzo

Head of Analytics

Experience needed: not specified





The candidate will have to build a data science and analytics division to support business needs and set the vision for the team. The candidate will also have to work on mathematical models and generate business insights that streamline operations and drive revenue growth. S/he will also have to formulate strategies and understand data science with solid business instincts and judgement.





ShareChat

Community Expert-Rajasthani

Experience needed: 0-4 years





The community expert will be responsible for building communities in Rajasthani. The candidate should understand cultural nuances of the region and engage with users, fans, and followers through the design of online campaigns. S/he will also have to manage and execute the content calendar, and collaborate with internal stakeholders. The candidate should also replay community feedback in a structured manner to relevant teams and collaborate cross-functionally with product marketing and support teams.





ShareChat

Community Expert-Hindi

Experience needed: 0-5 years





The candidate must understand the cultural nuances of the region and communicate with top users, collect feedback, and use insights to drive growth. The community expert should execute the content calendar and collaborate with internal stakeholders and enable strategy leads to drive the growth of the platform in specific regions. S/he should also organise and participate in online and offline events to build community, boost brand awareness, and work on ways to scale the user base and connect with new people.





(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)







