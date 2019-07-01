EDITIONS
Funding

[Funding alert] LetsVenture invests in Mumbai-based etailer Gizmobaba.com

The startup aims to use the funds from LetsVenture to scale up its online business further as well as to open franchisee stores in Tier II and III towns.

Apurva P
1st Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Mumbai-based gadgets and accessories etailer startup Gizmobaba.com has raised $250,000 in a pre-Series A round funding. The investment, which was Gizmobaba's first round of funding, was led by LetsVenture.


This funding came in after Amit Kumar joined Gizmobaba as Chief Financial Officer. He was previously the CFO at Just Buy Live, an e-distributor that connected shopkeepers with consumer brands.


“We have been growing at 23 percent annually for the last four years. With the latest funding, we aim to scale up our online business further and also plan to open franchisee stores in Tier II and III towns,” said Alok Chawla, Co-founder, Gizmobaba.com. 


LetsVenture

LetsVentue Team

Gizmobaba founded by Alok Chawla and Neeta Rijwani Chawla in 2013 is an online marketplace for curated gadgets, electronics, accessories and small appliances. It offers products that one is unlikely to find at electronic stores, such as teeth whiteners, head massagers, caps with solar-powered fans, etc. The users can choose from among the categories of home, mobile and laptop, personal care, kitchen, car, and more.


The marketplace now claims to be clocking GMV of over Rs 1 crore a month. The team says that the startup has completed over 2,50,000 transactions since its launch, and delivers to over 14,000 pincodes.


Gizmobaba

Gizmobaba team: Amit Kumar, Neeta Chawla, Alok Chawla

Gizmobaba gets site traffic of between 10,000 and 12,000 unique visitors per day. Its prime differentiator is that all their products are top grade high quality due their good sourcing partnerships in China, and all Gizmobaba products come with a three-month replacement warranty, said a press statement from the startup.


Gizmobaba’s current investors including Jaideep Nandi (CEO, Asian Paints PPG India), Sunit Mehra (Managing Partner, Hunt Partners India), Mazhar Faruqi, Jayesh Kamat and Sandeep Padoshi (co- founders of ecommerce logistics company WOW Express, Faisal Khan (CEO, Bahrain Operations), Al Sharaf DG, and Ajay Prabhu (Co-founder, Quest Global).


Also Read

LetsVenture and Pioneer Fund collaborate to invest in Indian startups

Also Read

How this 47-yr-old entrepreneur built a marketplace catering to 900 SMEs, 2,500 retailers and 1...





 

1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Apurva P

The way she chose to talk to the world is through writing. If not writing, a captivating book or her favourite movies streaming online and some finger licking food is all it'll take for her to stay happy.

Related Tags

play

Fabulous Workplaces - Postman, influencing the lives of 6 million developers

27th June 2019
play

Abhiraj Singh Bhal, Co-Founder & CEO of Urban Clap reveals what it takes to get your hands dirty in business and how he drove Urban Clap to become the market leader of an ‘unsexy category’.

17th June 2019
play

Brigade BuzzWorks: Building a Unique Tribe with a Distinct Vibe

11th June 2019
play

Anu Deshpande/Tim Draper, Founder Draper Associates/DFJ/Draper University

6th June 2019

Latest Stories

Just cash? Not anymore for businesses in Digital India

by Shradha Sharma

Early stage fund Ankur Capital invests in healthy snack startup ToBeHealthy

by Tarush Bhalla

Govt considering giving more powers to RBI to regulate NBFCs: Nirmala Sitharaman

by Press Trust of India

SonyLIV launches AR-enabled gaming platform, targets 50M users in growing OTT market

by Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Speech recognition startup Uniphore Software Systems raises $38M led by March Capital Partners

by Sujata Sangwan

Total UPI transactions rise to 754.5M in June, value transacted on the network falls

by Tarush Bhalla

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 03 2019

World AI Show BFSI

Mumbai
Date
Fri Jul 12 2019

RISE (Reimagining Inclusion for Social Equity)

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 13 2019

FameBiz 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sun Jul 14 2019

Technothon

Delhi