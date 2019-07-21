EDITIONS
Art and Culture

Eye on the prize: how benchmarking helps stay ahead in the game

Comparisons with the best of the best help spur new innovations, improve productivity, and broaden vision. Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts has researched and operationalised a range of creative practices, as this photo essay shows.

Madanmohan Rao
21st Jul 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 360 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festivaltelecom expomillets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.


0

Montreal’s Museum of Fine Arts (MMFA) promotes 360-degree approaches to art instead of from just one disciplinary angle. To keep up with best cultural practices in museums around the world, it has drawn on a series of authoritative reports, says Nathalie Bondil, Director, MMFA, in a chat with YourStory during the MOSAIC forum.


For example, Unesco has published a report along with the International Council of Museums (ICOM) showcasing exemplary practices in management, visitor engagement, curator roles, heritage tourism, and artefact exchanges between museums. Museums also contribute to educational goals, not only through formal education but also non-formal and life-long learning, according to the report.


MMFA connects art to therapy, education and social commentary as well. “I am certain that culture, in which museums play a vital role, has an overarching mission to respond to broad social issues,” Nathalie emphasises.


MMFA has 450 ongoing partnerships with associations, clinics, hospitals, research centres and universities. “Art does us good – on both a societal and an individual level,” says Nathalie. Museums need to rethink themselves not just as repositories of art or spaces for exhibitions, but as forces for social cohesion and individual well-being.


Museums should touch on all fields of knowledge, spark discussion and bring latent ideas into consciousness, according to Nathalie. “A museum is a school for the senses,” she evocatively describes; art should be seen as a “soft power” in that regard.


She calls on museums to embrace the spirit of humility, generosity, flexibility, responsiveness, open-mindedness, and ingenuity. “Fostering and nourishing inter-disciplinarity will henceforth be an integral part of a ‘creactive’ museum’s DNA,” Nathalie explains.


The museum’s initiatives have been impressive: it received over a million visitors last year, thanks to an innovative series of exhibitions drawing on a collection of over 43,000 artworks. For example, one of the current exhibitions features French haute couturist Thierry Mugler (see Part I and Part II of our photo essay).


MMFA offers art therapy workshops and has an Art Hive creative studio where the public can connect with artists, educators and therapists. The EducArt initiative provides resources to high school teachers of all subjects, beyond art history.


Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule, and see how to bring out the best in you in new ways?


1
2
3
3a
4
4a
5
6
7
8a
9
10
11
12A
13
14
15
166
17a
18
19a
20
22
23

Got a creative photograph to share? Email us at PhotoSparks@YourStory.com!


See also the YourStory pocketbook ‘Proverbs and Quotes for Entrepreneurs: A World of Inspiration for Startups,’ accessible as apps for Apple and Android devices.

Also Read

How Rotary Bangalore Abilities showcases creativity of differently-abled artists – and how you ...



1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Madanmohan Rao
Madanmohan Rao is research director at YourStory Media and editor of five book series (http://amzn.to/NpHAoE). His interests include creativity, innovation, knowledge management, and digital media. Madan is also a DJ and writer on world music and jazz. He can be followed on Twitter at @MadanRao

Related Tags

play

HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri in conversation with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma

17th July 2019
play

Tech Talk With Anu - Anu Deshpande/Kartik Gada, Artificial Intelligence Influencer

15th July 2019
play

Through the Eyes of the Investor featuring Lavelle Networks

10th July 2019
play

UpClose: RedBus CEO Prakash Sangam reveals company's international expansion plans

9th July 2019

Latest Stories

Go organic and chemical-free with these beauty brands

by Asmaa Ansari

From Rs 50,000 investment to Rs 6 Cr turnover, the delectable growth of waffle company London Bubble

by Sutrishna Ghosh

Amish Tripathi on writing on mythology; Space movies to channelise your inner astronaut

by Team YS

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 Cr for 11th yr in a row

by Press Trust of India

This Kolkata-based medtech startup is building affordable, non-invasive solutions for early diagnosis of chronic diseases

by Tenzin Pema

From wealth to well-being: how art benefits individuals as well as communities

by Madanmohan Rao

Partner Events

Date
Wed Jul 24 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Date
Fri Jul 26 2019

Admitad Expert India 2019

Bangalore
Date
Sat Jul 27 2019

Bangalore Blocksummit 2019

Bengaluru
Date
Sun Aug 04 2019

National Upskill Entrance Test

Mumbai, Pune & Delhi