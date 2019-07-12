EDITIONS
The story of 350+ investor rejections; Meet India's first transwoman Uber Eats delivery partner

Team YS
12th Jul 2019
Meet Preethisha, a trans woman from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, whose life on the road began as a teenager. From transitioning at 14 and earning a living through badhai, acting in movies, and eventually becoming the first trans woman Uber Eats delivery partner in India, she has gone through a whirlwind of experiences.


Today, she is married to Premkumaran, a trans man whom she had known for five years. In fact, Preethisha and Premkumaran scripted history as the first transgender couple to get married in Tamil Nadu.


Uber Eats

Uber Eats delivery partner Mythree


How clothing startup NorthMist overcame rejections from 350 investors


An eco-friendly brand that manufactures sustainable and ethical menswear from pesticide-free organic cotton, Bengaluru-based NorthMist recently raised Rs 1 crore from a group of angel investors. The sustainable men’s clothing startup, which has now partnered with unicorn Udaan, plans to use the funds to launch a new collection and a new product line. 


NorthMist

For team NorthMist, raising funds has been an experience peppered with many important learnings.


Why TheBlockchainschool.io wants to make students industry-ready


In a conversation with YourStory, the founders of Pune-based Blockchain School reveal why they decided that to start up with a programme that provides affordable learning, networking, and employment opportunities in the blockchain space.



APAC customers order more on Uber Eats than anywhere else in the world


At Hong Kong, during the first-ever Uber Eats Future of Food Summit, the company shared several top business metrics. It also announced that it is working towards supporting its restaurant partners better in 2020 and beyond. The two-day summit hosted by the San-Francisco based food delivery platform was attended by over 300 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific.


Uber Eats

An Uber Eats delivery executive in Mumbai, India


Mussoorie’s Wall of Hope reminds us to join the fight against plastic pollution


In an attempt to revive the lost glory of The Queen of the Hills, Mumbai-based Recity Network has collaborated with Scrambling Adventures, Nestle India, and Museum of Goa Foundation to collect and dispose of plastic waste. Their installation sends out a strong message: don’t litter.


Mussoorie Wall

The Wall of Hope was unveiled in mid-June as part of the Hilldaari project that aims to raise awareness about plastic waste management.


Rethink the VC model and stay invested for the long run: Sarath Naru, Ventureast


VC firm Ventureast has, for 22 years, invested in ideas that can change India. Sarath Naru, Founder and Managing Director, tells YourStory why it's important for funds to stay invested for longer periods, and how the country's heterogeneity is both an opportunity and a challenge.


Ventureast

Sarath Naru, the Founder and Managing Director of Ventureast.


From playing a young Madhuri Dixit to entrepreneurship, the story of Meghaa Isrrani


Meghaa Isrrani’s career started off with commercials and movies, including playing a young Madhuri Dixit in a YRF film. However, she stepped on to the entrepreneurial path by getting into the wedding photography business. Soon, she plans to make a foray into the e-learning space.


Meghaa Isrrani

Meghaa Isrrani


Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata among world's top 20 most populous cities


World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. In order to raise awareness about global population issues, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) started observing the day from 1989. This year, the UN plans to call on all leaders, policy makers, and grassroots organisers to make reproductive rights and health a reality for all. 


population

Image credit: Avinash*Source: UITP India.

Team YS

