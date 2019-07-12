The story of 350+ investor rejections; Meet India’s first transwoman Uber Eats delivery partner

Meet Preethisha, a trans woman from Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu, whose life on the road began as a teenager. From transitioning at 14 and earning a living through badhai, acting in movies, and eventually becoming the first trans woman Uber Eats delivery partner in India, she has gone through a whirlwind of experiences.





Today, she is married to Premkumaran, a trans man whom she had known for five years. In fact, Preethisha and Premkumaran scripted history as the first transgender couple to get married in Tamil Nadu.





Uber Eats delivery partner Mythree









An eco-friendly brand that manufactures sustainable and ethical menswear from pesticide-free organic cotton, Bengaluru-based NorthMist recently raised Rs 1 crore from a group of angel investors. The sustainable men’s clothing startup, which has now partnered with unicorn Udaan, plans to use the funds to launch a new collection and a new product line.





For team NorthMist, raising funds has been an experience peppered with many important learnings.





Why TheBlockchainschool.io wants to make students industry-ready





In a conversation with YourStory, the founders of Pune-based Blockchain School reveal why they decided that to start up with a programme that provides affordable learning, networking, and employment opportunities in the blockchain space.













At Hong Kong, during the first-ever Uber Eats Future of Food Summit, the company shared several top business metrics. It also announced that it is working towards supporting its restaurant partners better in 2020 and beyond. The two-day summit hosted by the San-Francisco based food delivery platform was attended by over 300 industry leaders from across Asia Pacific.





An Uber Eats delivery executive in Mumbai, India









In an attempt to revive the lost glory of The Queen of the Hills, Mumbai-based Recity Network has collaborated with Scrambling Adventures, Nestle India, and Museum of Goa Foundation to collect and dispose of plastic waste. Their installation sends out a strong message: don’t litter.





The Wall of Hope was unveiled in mid-June as part of the Hilldaari project that aims to raise awareness about plastic waste management.









VC firm Ventureast has, for 22 years, invested in ideas that can change India. Sarath Naru, Founder and Managing Director, tells YourStory why it's important for funds to stay invested for longer periods, and how the country's heterogeneity is both an opportunity and a challenge.





Sarath Naru, the Founder and Managing Director of Ventureast.









Meghaa Isrrani’s career started off with commercials and movies, including playing a young Madhuri Dixit in a YRF film. However, she stepped on to the entrepreneurial path by getting into the wedding photography business. Soon, she plans to make a foray into the e-learning space.





Meghaa Isrrani









World Population Day is observed on July 11 every year. In order to raise awareness about global population issues, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) started observing the day from 1989. This year, the UN plans to call on all leaders, policy makers, and grassroots organisers to make reproductive rights and health a reality for all.





Image credit: Avinash*Source: UITP India.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



