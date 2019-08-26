A
Daily Capsule

No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week

Karmesh Gupta and Praveen Gupta founded their first startup in 2014 but it failed and so did their second. But, guess what? The third time, it worked.

Team YS
26th Aug 2019
1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

"Failure is simply an opportunity to begin again; this time more intelligently," said Henry Ford, Founder of Ford Motor Company. The American industrialist, who revolutionised assembly line production for automobiles, believed, “The only real mistake is one from which we learn nothing.”


Karmesh Gupta and cousin Praveen Gupta started their entrepreneurial journey in 2014 but their first two attempts were unsuccessful. Undeterred, the duo decided to start up again and like they say, third time's the charm!


The two founded WiJungle in April 2017 and struck gold. The startup offers a ‘one-window’ solution to help enterprises do away with multiple products to secure all networks, and serves clients across 25 countries!


karmesh

Karmesh Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO WiJungle


We also have a bouquet of startup stories to uplift your spirit this Monday!


Why WayCool Foods pivoted from B2C to B2B


Food supply chain startup WayCool Foods and Products began life in July 2015 as B2C fruit and vegetable supply chain named SunnyBee. Founded by Karthik Jayaraman and Sanjay Dasari, the startup chose to pivot to a farm-to-fork B2B model and now - four years later - makes almost 90 percent revenue from the B2B channel with the likes of Taj Hotels among its clients.


WayCool

Team WayCool Foods


Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar


Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar had his first brush with the internet and computers at the age of six. By age 10 he had picked up hacking. And by the time he was 14 he had already started his entrepreneurial journey.  Fast forward to 2019, at age 30, he is the Founder and President of Cyber Peace Foundation, a non-profit organisation working towards making the internet a safe space for all.


Captain Vineet Kumar, Founder and President of Cyber Peace Foundation

Captain Vineet Kumar's journey from child prodigy to entrepreneur to serving in the armed forces is nothing short of incredible


Neuronet is building AI-based solutions for smart cities


Neuronet, founded by former Reliance engineer Vijay Tanneeru, builds AI-based bots that help automate processes in smart cities, malls, etc. Now, it wants to grow through WhatsApp and help small businesses deliver services more effectively. 


Neuronet founder

Vijay Tanneeru, Founder of Neuronet


Affordable UPSC coaching? This edtech startup can help


To help such students by providing quality education at an affordable cost is Vijayawada-based Learning Space Educational Services Private Limited. Founded by 52-year-old GV Rao, a former Indian Railway Service of Engineers (UPSC 1990 batch), Learning Space provides digital learning solutions using educational videos, audio files, PDF, and Doc files.


Learning Space

Team Learning Space


Why this digital locker startup pivoted to B2B SaaS


Digital locker startup ezeDox ran into some hard times when the apex court ruled against Aadhaar being mandatory for KYC authentication by private firms. In this video interview, Co-founder Veerendra Mishra explains how the startup pivoted into B2B SaaS by helping manufacturing firms go paperless.


Ezedox

The Co-founders of Ezedox


How edtech startup Oliveboard achieved profitability


In 2012, Abhishek Patil and V Satish Kumar, bitten by the entrepreneurial bug, quit their high-paying jobs at InMobi to startup in the edtech space. They pumped in Rs 40 lakh to launch Oliveboard, an online test preparation platform, in Bengaluru.


Oliveboard Team

The Oliveboard team.


This agritech startup helps commodity farmers grow profits


Delhi-based TechnifyBiz is organising the commodity market by improving farmers’ linkages with food processors and wholesale buyers, and counts some of the largest players in the food industry as its customers.


TechnifyBiz_founders

Akash Sharma (left) and Abhishek Agarwal, Co-founders, TechnifyBiz

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


1+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

100 outlets and Rs 40 Cr revenue in 2 years: Frozen Bottle’s milkshake revolution

Vishal Krishna

Elon Musk – mad genius or gone too far? 9 times Tesla's CEO stunned us

Sutrishna Ghosh

Food feud: NRAI slams Zomato for logging out of talks

Press Trust of India

[Jobs Roundup] Do you love planning content? Check out these openings

Swethavimala.M
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Journey to 100 million users: How Tencent-backed Gaana topped India’s music-streaming market and is now looking to monetise big

Sohini Mitter

This IITian couple’s startup is leveraging ML to enhance customer experience

Sampath Putrevu

The art of giving back: how these companies contribute to local and international art

Madanmohan Rao

Homegrown co-working firm Smartworks to raise $35M growth fund

Press Trust of India

YourStory acquires content-community startup Pixtory

Team YS

[Jobs Roundup] Do you love planning content? Check out these openings

Swethavimala.M

Partner Events

Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai
Mon Sep 16 2019

The Oman E-Commerce Conference

Oman