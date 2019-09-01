A
Daily Capsule

From a chat with hip-hop princess Svetha Rao to Teachers' Day musings by entrepreneurs - your weekend fix

Meet Svetha Rao whose success story reads like a fairytale. With Teacher’s Day around the corner, entrepreneurs tell us how mentors shaped their journey.

Team YS
1st Sep 2019
3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

Meet Svetha Rao whose success story reads like a fairytale. And why not? After all, she chose to christen herself ‘Raja Kumari’ or princess when she was 14! Of Indian origin, and raised in a strict Indian cultural family in California, Svetha was a classical dance child prodigy by the time she was seven. In a conversation with YS Weekender, Svetha talks about her journey in the hip-hop arena.


Raja_Kumari_capsule

On Teacher's Day, entrepreneurs talk about their mentors


As Teacher’s Day is just around the corner, YS Weekender spoke to prominent millennial entrepreneurs to find out how their educators and mentors helped them shape their entrepreneurial journey over the years. Here’s what they had to say.


Teacher's Day

Teacher's Day is a good time to remember the greatest mentors of our lives

Vanity Wagon is taking the organic beauty marketplace by storm


Husband and wife duo Prateek and Naina Ruhail and their Co-founder Sahil Shrestha are tapping the organic opportunity with Vanity Wagon, which is an online marketplace for organic beauty and personal care products. With up to 60 percent customer retention rate, this beauty startup adds five to 10 new brands to their repertoire of products every month.


Vanity Wagon

Prateek and Naina Ruhail with a staff member

Planning an autumn holiday? Check out UK's top destinations


The UK is the perfect vacation destination. Beaches, hills, history, architecture, heritage, the moors – the country has all this and more. We list the top 5 UK destinations that you should put on your bucket list to ensure an unforgettable experience.


uk

The city of York

How homegrown Tynimo is giving its rivals a run for their money


If you love the Japanese-style lifestyle brands that are sprouting across the city, then you are bound to fall in love with Tynimo, a Bengaluru-based chain of variety stores. The brand already runs three stores and is soon eyeing to open up 50 more.


Tynimo

Vaibhav Jain

Live each moment to the fullest: Bhavnesh Sawhney


Bhavnesh Sawhney, Co-founder, FB Celebrations Pvt Ltd, believes in living each moment to the fullest and making the journey of life memorable. Ask him what he is best at, and he would say it is the ability to be precise with numbers and figures.


Bhavnesh

Bhavnesh Sawhney

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


3+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Ankit chose blogging over a corporate job. Here’s how it paid off

Pardeep Goyal

How Devourin is bringing to the table a one-stop technology solution for restaurants and food chains

Team YS

Mithai for Millennials: Meet the 27-year-old CEO who transformed a traditional 30-year-old mithai brand to think like a startup

Ryan Frantz

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal
Daily Capsule
From a chat with hip-hop princess Svetha Rao to Teachers' Day musings by entrepreneurs - your weekend fix
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

5 automobile startups that take care of your car and bike services

Palak Agarwal

YouTube to be fined at least $150M for children's privacy breach

Press Trust of India

RBI extends deadline for PPIs to become full KYC complaint

Press Trust of India

NPCI revises merchant discount rates for BHIM UPI transaction

Press Trust of India

Goa govt certifies 17 startups under state policy

Press Trust of India

Bank employees stage protest against Centre's decision to merge PSU banks

Press Trust of India

Partner Events

Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Bangalore Business Literature Fest

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai