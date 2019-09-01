From a chat with hip-hop princess Svetha Rao to Teachers' Day musings by entrepreneurs - your weekend fix

Meet Svetha Rao whose success story reads like a fairytale. And why not? After all, she chose to christen herself ‘Raja Kumari’ or princess when she was 14! Of Indian origin, and raised in a strict Indian cultural family in California, Svetha was a classical dance child prodigy by the time she was seven. In a conversation with YS Weekender, Svetha talks about her journey in the hip-hop arena.









As Teacher’s Day is just around the corner, YS Weekender spoke to prominent millennial entrepreneurs to find out how their educators and mentors helped them shape their entrepreneurial journey over the years. Here’s what they had to say.





Teacher's Day is a good time to remember the greatest mentors of our lives





Husband and wife duo Prateek and Naina Ruhail and their Co-founder Sahil Shrestha are tapping the organic opportunity with Vanity Wagon, which is an online marketplace for organic beauty and personal care products. With up to 60 percent customer retention rate, this beauty startup adds five to 10 new brands to their repertoire of products every month.





Prateek and Naina Ruhail with a staff member





The UK is the perfect vacation destination. Beaches, hills, history, architecture, heritage, the moors – the country has all this and more. We list the top 5 UK destinations that you should put on your bucket list to ensure an unforgettable experience.





The city of York





If you love the Japanese-style lifestyle brands that are sprouting across the city, then you are bound to fall in love with Tynimo, a Bengaluru-based chain of variety stores. The brand already runs three stores and is soon eyeing to open up 50 more.





Vaibhav Jain





Bhavnesh Sawhney, Co-founder, FB Celebrations Pvt Ltd, believes in living each moment to the fullest and making the journey of life memorable. Ask him what he is best at, and he would say it is the ability to be precise with numbers and figures.





Bhavnesh Sawhney

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



