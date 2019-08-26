Meet 7 Indian startups graduating from mobile only accelerator MOX

​​MOX​, the mobile only accelerator that propels mobile app startups into the emerging markets, is graduating its seventh batch on Monday (August 27). With startups from India, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia, the cohort includes already profitable players and seed-stage startups with sizable user bases in their home countries, MOX said in a release.





William Bao Bean, Managing Director of MOX and General Partner of SOSV said,

“MOX helps startups from around the world win in India and Indonesia, South East Asia and South Asia through our accelerator focused on localisation, monetisation and free user acquisition.”

Demo Day will take place on August 27 in Taipei and on August 30 in Singapore, and both events will be streaming live.





MOX is operated by US-based VC firm SOSV with $650 million assets under management. The accelerator VC operates six vertically focused accelerator programmes: MOX for mobile internet (Taipei), IndieBio and RebelBio for biotech (San Francisco, London), HAX for hardware (Shenzhen, San Francisco), Chinaccelerator for internet and software (Shanghai), and Food-X for foodtech and agritech (NYC).





Meet the Indian startups graduating from the accelerator:





Whatscut Pro





Everyone wants their social media posts to get hundreds of likes, but only a few can become influencers. Whatscut Pro turns any video into share-worthy content shot and edited on the go. With close to a million downloads and five million stories shared, the startup claims it puts the wow factor into videos for social media and messengers.





Vidyakul





Vidyakul is an online learning platform connecting star educators with Indian students. It bridges students and teachers across India in multiple vernacular languages at an affordable price. The startup said it delivers the best tutors to students over their smartphones.





Podd





Podd is a credit trust bureau for India enabling merchants to better understand their customers and consumers to carry their reputational score from one merchant to the next.





PlayTooMe





PlayTooMe enables anyone with friends to perform in their own concert – live and on stage! Choose a time, sell tickets, and PlayTooMe does the rest: providing the venue, production, recording, and live streaming.





Woovly





Woovly is a community helping turn dreams into reality through content, sharing, and recommendations - from climbing Mount Everest to getting that tattoo.





Phable





Phable helps doctors improve patient treatment compliance by 70 percent with continuous patient monitoring via its machine learning-enabled IoT platform. It currently works with 14,000 patients and over 250 doctors in Bengaluru, and claims to be growing 35 percent month-on-month.





Zotezo





Health and wellness influencers leverage the Zotezo platform to reach and engage their followers interested in curated health, beauty and fitness content, products and services.





International startups





Chekk (Hong Kong)





Chekk enables banks, insurance companies and fintechs to onboard and manage customers on platform. The startup also allows consumers and businesses to control their own digital Identity including what they share and to whom it’s shared.





NATBAY (Thailand)





NATBAY is a luxury fashion and lifestyle platform offering hard-to-find clothing and accessories from designers across the world. The startup ensures the latest designs, authenticity, and great prices.





PinjamWinWin (Indonesia)





PinjamWinWin provides the loans for individuals and small businesses. The startup claims it is profitable and growing by triple digits every year.





SOSV claims it invests in over 150 companies per year, and over its two-decade history has a net realised internal rate of return (IRR) of over 30 percent, putting it in the top five percent performing of venture capital funds in the world.







