A
Startup

Meet 7 Indian startups graduating from mobile only accelerator MOX

The SOSV-backed accelerator graduates a new cohort of global startups pioneering healthtech, education, social commerce, and entertainment.

Sujata Sangwan
26th Aug 2019
7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

​​MOX​, the mobile only accelerator that propels mobile app startups into the emerging markets, is graduating its seventh batch on Monday (August 27). With startups from India, Hong Kong, Thailand, and Indonesia, the cohort includes already profitable players and seed-stage startups with sizable user bases in their home countries, MOX said in a release. 


William Bao Bean, Managing Director of MOX and General Partner of SOSV said, 

“MOX helps startups from around the world win in India and Indonesia, South East Asia and South Asia through our accelerator focused on localisation, monetisation and free user acquisition.”

Demo Day will take place on August 27 in Taipei and on August 30 in Singapore, and both events will be streaming live. 


William Bao Bean, Managing Director of MOX and General Partner of SOSV

William Bao Bean, Managing Director of MOX and General Partner of SOSV

Also Read

[Funding alert] Risers Accelerator invests Rs 11 Cr in three startups


MOX is operated by US-based VC firm SOSV with $650 million assets under management. The accelerator VC operates six vertically focused accelerator programmes: MOX for mobile internet (Taipei), IndieBio and RebelBio for biotech (San Francisco, London), HAX for hardware (Shenzhen, San Francisco), Chinaccelerator for internet and software (Shanghai), and Food-X for foodtech and agritech (NYC). 


Meet the Indian startups graduating from the accelerator:


Whatscut Pro 


Everyone wants their social media posts to get hundreds of likes, but only a few can become influencers. Whatscut Pro turns any video into share-worthy content shot and edited on the go. With close to a million downloads and five million stories shared, the startup claims it puts the wow factor into videos for social media and messengers.


Vidyakul


Vidyakul is an online learning platform connecting star educators with Indian students. It bridges students and teachers across India in multiple vernacular languages at an affordable price. The startup said it delivers the best tutors to students over their smartphones.


Podd 


Podd is a credit trust bureau for India enabling merchants to better understand their customers and consumers to carry their reputational score from one merchant to the next.


PlayTooMe 


PlayTooMe enables anyone with friends to perform in their own concert – live and on stage! Choose a time, sell tickets, and PlayTooMe does the rest: providing the venue, production, recording, and live streaming.


Woovly 


Woovly is a community helping turn dreams into reality through content, sharing, and recommendations - from climbing Mount Everest to getting that tattoo.


Phable 


Phable helps doctors improve patient treatment compliance by 70 percent with continuous patient monitoring via its machine learning-enabled IoT platform. It currently works with 14,000 patients and over 250 doctors in Bengaluru, and claims to be growing 35 percent month-on-month.


Zotezo 


Health and wellness influencers leverage the Zotezo platform to reach and engage their followers interested in curated health, beauty and fitness content, products and services.


International startups


Chekk (Hong Kong)


Chekk enables banks, insurance companies and fintechs to onboard and manage customers on platform. The startup also allows consumers and businesses to control their own digital Identity including what they share and to whom it’s shared. 


NATBAY (Thailand)


NATBAY is a luxury fashion and lifestyle platform offering hard-to-find clothing and accessories from designers across the world. The startup ensures the latest designs, authenticity, and great prices.


PinjamWinWin (Indonesia)


PinjamWinWin provides the loans for individuals and small businesses. The startup claims it is profitable and growing by triple digits every year.


SOSV claims it invests in over 150 companies per year, and over its two-decade history has a net realised internal rate of return (IRR) of over 30 percent, putting it in the top five percent performing of venture capital funds in the world.  


Also Read

YourStory acquires content-community startup Pixtory


7+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Funding alert] Local discovery platform LBB raises Rs 7 Cr in debt from Alteria Capital

Sujata Sangwan

Yulu in Delhi? Electric bike startup begins pilot operations in the city to test market feasibility

Sutrishna Ghosh

Elon Musk – mad genius or gone too far? 9 times Tesla's CEO stunned us

Sutrishna Ghosh

Food feud: NRAI slams Zomato for logging out of talks

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
No challenges, no success - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

Nearly a month after CCD Founder VG Siddhartha’s demise, his father passes away

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Merchant-focussed fintech startup BharatPe raises $50M in Series B funding

Tarush Bhalla

Announcing TechSparks 2019 – the tenth edition of India’s largest and most prolific startup conference

Team YS

Yulu in Delhi? Electric bike startup begins pilot operations in the city to test market feasibility

Sutrishna Ghosh

[Funding alert] Local discovery platform LBB raises Rs 7 Cr in debt from Alteria Capital

Sujata Sangwan

How upskilling in Data Science can help fresh college grads land lucrative jobs in Uber, Mercedes Benz and other top companies

Jerlin Justus

Partner Events

Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai