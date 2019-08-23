A
Daily Capsule

IRCTC makes move towards an IPO; Story of Tier-II & III consumers and startups

Team YS
23rd Aug 2019
2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

For over a year now, startups and larger brands have been looking at one market - Tier II and III India. The reasons for this shift have been discussed enough. With Reliance Jio's low-cost data, the next 500 million consumers are coming online for the first time. And they are consuming a plethora of content in their languages. 


While brands and startups are making a beeline towards Tier II and Tier III cities, the question that needs to be asked is are these consumers shopping online and how does it impact the startups and brands


Startup Bharat Consumption Patterns

What does the Bharat consumer


Amazon India launches Amazon Fresh store


Till now, Amazon used to sell grocery through Amazon Pantry and Prime Now. Now, Amazon Fresh will complement these two arms of Amazon to provide a complete grocery experience to customers. The service will be launched on Friday for customers in Bengaluru who can now shop on Amazon India website and app for daily essentials and get ultra-fast two-hour delivery.


Amazon India Amit Agarwal


How Karomi is saving enterprises millions of dollars


YourStory’s new video series, ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’, is an attempt to shift gears and offer insight into a startup from the investor’s lens. In our fourth episode, Ideaspring Capital’s Managing Director Naganand Doraswamy spotlights Karomi, a packaging and labelling management startup.


Vilva Natarajan, Founder, Karomi

Vilva Natarajan, Founder, Karomi


IRCTC files draft papers with SEBI for IPO


Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI for its initial public offer. As many as two crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each will be offloaded through an offer for sale by the government. According to market sources, the IPO will be worth about Rs 500-600 crore.


IRCTC


When a startup takes an investor’s money, they also bet on them


In this episode of the 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Semil Shah, Founder, Haystack and Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners, talks about how a VC has much to learn from startups, which are also betting on them, and why entrepreneurs and amateur investors need to network, network, network.


Semil Shah, Founder Haystack & Partner Lightspeed Venture Partners US

Semil Shah, Founder Haystack & Partner Lightspeed Venture Partners US


Zomato offers to restructure 'Gold' scheme


Online food ordering firm Zomato has reached out to restaurants again with its assurance to redesign the Gold scheme to limit the use by subscribers, but NRAI refused to budge on its stand on discounting schemes, saying the restructuring of the Zomato Gold scheme would not resolve the key issue of deep discounts and its members will continue to stay logged out.


Deepinder-Goyal zomato featured image

Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato


Meet snake rescuer Vidya Raju from Kochi


Vidya Raju’s neighbourhood is quite used to the sight of her taking off at any time of the day and night after a call. Her impromptu adventures, however, are unusual in nature. The 60-year-old is notified whenever a snake is seen somewhere in Kochi (or Ernakulam district) and has to be rescued. Vidya is a wildlife rescuer, which means she is passionate about rescuing any form of wildlife in distress. But she is known more as a snake rescuer, having rescued more than a thousand snakes “and counting".


Vidya Raju

Snake and wildlife rescuer Vidya Raju


Flipkart’s inclusive workplace policies empowering differently-abled


Initially, the team spent three months to understand the existing gaps and the kind of training that would be needed to fill them. After the pilot’s success, the organisation decided to adopt it as part of its permanent HR policy.


flipkart-warehouse

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


2+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Zomato takes on NRAI president Rahul Singh, says he is offering discounts like food aggregators

Press Trust of India

Here’s why Udaan, the fastest growing unicorn in India, is without a CEO

Team YS

Here is why the next Android will not be named after a dessert

Sohini Mitter

Hacker at 10, entrepreneur by 14: meet Indian Army Captain Vineet Kumar

Ramarko Sengupta
Daily Capsule
IRCTC makes move towards an IPO; Story of Tier-II & III consumers and startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Spa and salon software provider Zenoti raises $20M from Steadview Capital

Sujata Sangwan

How 5 digital marketing growth hacks can spur startups forward

Deepak Kanakaraju

Why farm-to-fork supply chain startup WayCool Foods decided to pivot from B2C to B2B

Debolina Biswas

This former Reliance engineer's bootstrapped startup is building AI-based solutions for smart cities

Sohini Mitter

[Startup Bharat] This civil servant turned entrepreneur’s edtech startup provides affordable UPSC coaching

Debolina Biswas

[App Fridays] Keen to stay on top of your health and fitness goals? We suggest you Tweak and Eat

Rashi Varshney

Partner Events

Sat Aug 24 2019

Build Aspire Rise

Bangalore
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore
Fri Sep 13 2019

15th Marketing Conclave - Age of MADTech

Mumbai