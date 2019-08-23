IRCTC makes move towards an IPO; Story of Tier-II & III consumers and startups

For over a year now, startups and larger brands have been looking at one market - Tier II and III India. The reasons for this shift have been discussed enough. With Reliance Jio's low-cost data, the next 500 million consumers are coming online for the first time. And they are consuming a plethora of content in their languages.





While brands and startups are making a beeline towards Tier II and Tier III cities, the question that needs to be asked is are these consumers shopping online and how does it impact the startups and brands?





What does the Bharat consumer









Till now, Amazon used to sell grocery through Amazon Pantry and Prime Now. Now, Amazon Fresh will complement these two arms of Amazon to provide a complete grocery experience to customers. The service will be launched on Friday for customers in Bengaluru who can now shop on Amazon India website and app for daily essentials and get ultra-fast two-hour delivery.













YourStory’s new video series, ‘Through the Eyes of the Investor’, is an attempt to shift gears and offer insight into a startup from the investor’s lens. In our fourth episode, Ideaspring Capital’s Managing Director Naganand Doraswamy spotlights Karomi, a packaging and labelling management startup.





Vilva Natarajan, Founder, Karomi









Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has filed draft papers with market regulator SEBI for its initial public offer. As many as two crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 10 each will be offloaded through an offer for sale by the government. According to market sources, the IPO will be worth about Rs 500-600 crore.













In this episode of the 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Semil Shah, Founder, Haystack and Partner, Lightspeed Venture Partners, talks about how a VC has much to learn from startups, which are also betting on them, and why entrepreneurs and amateur investors need to network, network, network.





Semil Shah, Founder Haystack & Partner Lightspeed Venture Partners US









Online food ordering firm Zomato has reached out to restaurants again with its assurance to redesign the Gold scheme to limit the use by subscribers, but NRAI refused to budge on its stand on discounting schemes, saying the restructuring of the Zomato Gold scheme would not resolve the key issue of deep discounts and its members will continue to stay logged out.





Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO, Zomato









Vidya Raju’s neighbourhood is quite used to the sight of her taking off at any time of the day and night after a call. Her impromptu adventures, however, are unusual in nature. The 60-year-old is notified whenever a snake is seen somewhere in Kochi (or Ernakulam district) and has to be rescued. Vidya is a wildlife rescuer, which means she is passionate about rescuing any form of wildlife in distress. But she is known more as a snake rescuer, having rescued more than a thousand snakes “and counting".





Snake and wildlife rescuer Vidya Raju









Initially, the team spent three months to understand the existing gaps and the kind of training that would be needed to fill them. After the pilot’s success, the organisation decided to adopt it as part of its permanent HR policy.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



