[Jobs Roundup] Are you a natural people manager? These HR positions in startups are what you need

If you are someone who enjoys managing people and driving the overall growth of any organisation, here are a few roles from the Indian startup ecosystem.

Debolina Biswas
10th Aug 2019
The Human Resources department forms an intrinsic part of any organisation – whether a single-person set-up in a startup or a full-fledged team in a multi-billion-dollar company. An HR professional or personnel is responsible for managing an organisation’s human capital and is responsible for other important functions like recruiting, staffing, compensation and benefits, training of new employees, maintaining relationships between the employer and the employee, and the overall development of an organisation.


And if you are someone who enjoys managing people and driving the overall growth of any organisation, these job roles listed by YourStory might interest you.


HR jobs

Amazon

Recruiter

Experience needed: 12+ years


Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking for a customer-focused sales recruiting expert. The candidate will be joining the India recruiting organisation to support Amazon Internet Services. They will be responsible for working with stakeholders, defining sourcing strategy and generating candidates. The recruiter will also be responsible for hiring managers and HR business partners.


For more information, click here.


Bigbasket

HR Executive (Contract)

Experience needed: Not specified


E-grocery platform Bigbasket is looking for an HR Executive who needs to have adequate knowledge in MS Office, Advanced Excel, Vlookup, and Hlookup. The candidate should be able to address queries from both the employees and the employer and resolve issues. Additionally, the candidate should have a hang of English and the local language (the position is based out of Bengaluru).


For more information, click here.


Chai Point

HR Recruiter

Experience needed: 6 months


Foodtech startup Chai Point is looking for a candidate who can source and screen candidates. The candidate has to manage the new-hiring and onboarding process, and ensure that the hiring and selection are done in accordance with employment laws and regulations. The candidate should be able to manage relationships with stakeholders. Experience in the FMCG, QSR, and retail industry is an added advantage.


For more information, click here.


ShareChat

HR Business Partner

Experience needed: 7 to 10 years


ShareChat is looking for a candidate who will be responsible for driving employee relations and people experience. They will be responsible for study metrics to drive the organisation effectiveness and drive performance management system for the organisation. The candidate will also be required to monitor and mitigate employee attention risks, developing and implementing strategies to increase employee retention.


For more information, click here.


EnCloudEn

HR Manager

Experience needed: 1+ years


EnCloudEn is looking for an HR Manager who will be managing all aspects including recruitment, employee management, growth, and appraisals. EnCloudEn is looking for a candidate with interpersonal skills, ability to work in a dynamic environment. An MBA in HR is preferred.


For more information, click here.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


