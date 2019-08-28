Kunal Shah in conversation with Shradha Sharma; Story of Sunny Gupta who has sold 4 startups

Kunal Shah is an entrepreneur who is constantly raising the bar of doing business. On Monday, his nine-month-old second startup Cred was in the news again for raising close to $120 million as a part of its Series B round led by fintech fund Ribbit Capital, Gemini Investments, as well as existing investor Sequoia Capital (through its fund, SCI Investments V).





In a freewheeling conversation, second-time founder Kunal Shah talks about a range of topics from the maturing Indian startup ecosystem to Indian economy to his idea of building an engaged community of high-trust individuals.













Constantly motivating her team to learn and grow, Siew Choo Soh, Managing Director, Group Head of Consumer Banking and Big Data/AI Technology of DBS, tells YourStory what her mandate was when she joined DBS, how she took a bank with “no engineering culture” on an agile digital journey, and why she believes it is important to engage with startups.





Siew Choo Soh









Canon India is fast becoming a $500 million business, spearheaded by Kazutada Kobayashi, the President and CEO, who has scaled the business with a strong B2B and B2C expansion programme. Canon, which is not just a camera company, sees half its revenues pouring in from its digital scanners and copiers businesses as well.





Kazutada Kobayashi









Building four tech startup ventures in the enterprise software space and seeing equally successful exits, with the last one going up to $2 billion, has not dimmed the appetite of Sunny Gupta, 49, a Chandigarh-born entrepreneur who is based in the US. For him, the glass is still half full, and there is much more to accomplish.





Apptio Founder and CEO Sunny Gupta









This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Kumar Rangarajan, ex-CEO of Little Eye Labs, who had Facebook telling him his product performs better than their own performance monitoring tools for Android apps.













The new safety line would provide riders with the option to get in touch with Uber's safety team should they have an urgent, non-emergency issue during a trip such as reporting a co-passenger's misbehaviour, a dispute with a driver or a breakdown, said a press release from the company.





Credits: Shutterstock









Seventeen-year-old Umang Chamaria and Nilesh Shah have launched Vigyan STEM Labs to make science learning fun, easy, and interesting for students from underprivileged backgrounds.





Vigyan STEM Founders Umang Chamaria and Nilesh Shah









In a country where the popularity of sports is limited to cricket, football, and maybe hockey, and the sportspersons excelling in them, it’s heartening to hear of those who defy the odds to become champions in a sport they have chosen to pursue. We are talking of differently-abled sportspersons who are keeping the Indian flag flying high by making a mark in sports.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



