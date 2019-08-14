A
Daily Capsule

From bankruptcy to Rs 120 Cr revenue; The story of Ramki Gaddipati of Zeta

Team YS
14th Aug 2019
In his journey as a coder and a tech lead, 38-year-old Ramki Gaddipati, CTO and Co-founder, Zeta has possibly developed and created products way before any successful startups even conceptualised the idea. In an interaction with YourStoryRamki talks about his journey from joining BITS Pilani, which exposed him to engineering and computers, to letting go of opportunities due to personal problems, and building products from scratch to solve real problems.


Ramki Gaddipati

Ramki Gaddipati, Cofounder and CTO of Zeta


What Cisco has planned for Indian startups


In a conversation with YourStory, Pankaj Mitra, Director & India Head for Cisco’s Business Development, talks about Cisco’s plan for the Indian market, and why they are bullish about the B2B and enterprise ecosystem in India.


Pankaj Mitra

Pankaj at the Cisco India Summit


Students build an IoT-based guard to stop fuel theft


Team Enigma 99 built an Internet of Things (IoT) based fuel tank guard that can monitor fuel theft with industry-grade sensors and a three levelled aluminium structure that one has to break through to open a tank. This device is attached to the mouth of the tank.


Enigma 99

Team Enigma 99


Degreed is helping corporations reskill employees


Degreed has raised close to $140 million and works with over 250 companies. In this video story, product marketing head Todd Tauber talks about how the US-based skill learning company is helping corporations shed their top-down approach to make their workforce more relevant.


Degreed

Todd Tauber


Anshula Kapoor brings influencers and charities together


Anshula Kapoor’s startup Fankind aims to benefit NGOs by bringing fans closer to celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others.


Anshula Kapoor

Anshula Kapoor


Murtle Modular Fashions promotes sustainability with footwear


Hyderabad-based Murtle Modular Fashions promotes sustainability by making footwear with changeable straps. Bootstrapped for a long time, it partially closed an angel round of Rs 50 lakh recently.


Murtle Modular Fashion

Founder Shashank Pawar


Students develop an aquabot to maintain water bodies


Team Facile Fabricators from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu has invented an aquabot that focusses on the maintenance, surveillance, quality analysis, and management of water bodies.


Smart India Hackathon

Team Facile Fabricators


From bankruptcy to Rs 120 Cr revenue: story of Osam Dairy


These Jharkhand-based founders almost went bankrupt twice and now clock Rs 120 Cr revenue from their dairy brand. Today, Osam Dairy sells over one lakh litres of milk per day in Jharkhand and Bihar despite the presence of brands like Amul, Aashirvaad, and Sudha.


osam

Osam Dairy founders Abhinav Shah (left) and Harsh Thakkar (right)


Improving women’s education is key to India becoming a $10T economy


Ahead of Independence day, Mohandas Pai and Nisha Holla focus on how India’s women must be empowered to contribute to the nation’s growth. It is critical that India leverages this economic multiplier to its GDP.


independence day

