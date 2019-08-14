From bankruptcy to Rs 120 Cr revenue; The story of Ramki Gaddipati of Zeta

In his journey as a coder and a tech lead, 38-year-old Ramki Gaddipati, CTO and Co-founder, Zeta has possibly developed and created products way before any successful startups even conceptualised the idea. In an interaction with YourStory, Ramki talks about his journey from joining BITS Pilani, which exposed him to engineering and computers, to letting go of opportunities due to personal problems, and building products from scratch to solve real problems.





Ramki Gaddipati, Cofounder and CTO of Zeta









In a conversation with YourStory, Pankaj Mitra, Director & India Head for Cisco’s Business Development, talks about Cisco’s plan for the Indian market, and why they are bullish about the B2B and enterprise ecosystem in India.





Pankaj at the Cisco India Summit









Team Enigma 99 built an Internet of Things (IoT) based fuel tank guard that can monitor fuel theft with industry-grade sensors and a three levelled aluminium structure that one has to break through to open a tank. This device is attached to the mouth of the tank.





Team Enigma 99









Degreed has raised close to $140 million and works with over 250 companies. In this video story, product marketing head Todd Tauber talks about how the US-based skill learning company is helping corporations shed their top-down approach to make their workforce more relevant.





Todd Tauber









Anshula Kapoor’s startup Fankind aims to benefit NGOs by bringing fans closer to celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and others.





Anshula Kapoor









Hyderabad-based Murtle Modular Fashions promotes sustainability by making footwear with changeable straps. Bootstrapped for a long time, it partially closed an angel round of Rs 50 lakh recently.





Founder Shashank Pawar









Team Facile Fabricators from Bannari Amman Institute of Technology, Tamil Nadu has invented an aquabot that focusses on the maintenance, surveillance, quality analysis, and management of water bodies.





Team Facile Fabricators









These Jharkhand-based founders almost went bankrupt twice and now clock Rs 120 Cr revenue from their dairy brand. Today, Osam Dairy sells over one lakh litres of milk per day in Jharkhand and Bihar despite the presence of brands like Amul, Aashirvaad, and Sudha.





Osam Dairy founders Abhinav Shah (left) and Harsh Thakkar (right)









Ahead of Independence day, Mohandas Pai and Nisha Holla focus on how India’s women must be empowered to contribute to the nation’s growth. It is critical that India leverages this economic multiplier to its GDP.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!



