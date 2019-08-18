From university to industry: how this gallery is a launchpad for emerging artists

Launched in 2014, PhotoSparks is a weekly feature from YourStory, with photographs that celebrate the spirit of creativity and innovation. In the earlier 370 posts, we featured an art festival, cartoon gallery. world music festival, telecom expo, millets fair, climate change expo, wildlife conference, startup festival, Diwali rangoli, and jazz festival.





Founded by Malaysia’s Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM), the Segaris Art Centre serves as a launchpad for emerging artists to connect to the broader ecosystem of art collectors and exhibitions. Located in Kuala Lumpu’s Publika shopping centre, the gallery serves as a culmination of UiTM’s 45 years of educating artists and designers.





With active support from alumni artists, the gallery also supports graduating students in showcasing their works to a broader public audience. The gallery hosts art seminars, workshops, performances and exhibitions as well.





In this photo essay, we showcase the diverse works on display, from experimental forms to mixed-media installations. Titled ‘Figure it Out,’ the current exhibition features 45 artists exploring the human figure. The inspirations and processes of art may never be complete, thus leading to a continuous driving force for artists and viewers.





The lineup of established and emerging artists includes Arikibowo Amril, Edroger Rosili, Faiz Za, Hafizuddin Azman, Haslin Ismail, Hisyamuddin Abdullah, Khairudin Zainudin, Lina Tan, Luca Idili, Mat Ali Mat Som, Md Fadli Yusoff, Mohd Akhir Bin Ahmad, Nik Shahfiz, Ronnie Mohamad, Samjis Mat Jan, Trixie Tan, and Yuki Tham.





From the daily to the transcendent, art reflects current, aspirational and imaginary worlds. “Visual arts and its camaraderie are one of the life lines for us to connect with others creatively and happily,” according to UiTM lecturer and artist Izaddin Matrahah.





Now, what have you done today to pause in your busy schedule and see how you can build bridges between academia and industry as a launchpad for emerging talent?





Team Segaris Art Centre

