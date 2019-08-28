A
Pune to host Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase Day

This will apprise Smart City CEOs of technologies and innovative ideas present in the startup ecosystem that can be implemented at a city-level.

Tenzin Norzom
28th Aug 2019
The National Investment Promotion and Facilitation Agency Invest India on Wednesday announced that it is organising a workshop ‘Smart Cities Technology Showcase Day’ on August 30 in Pune in partnership with the Smart Cities Mission, a Government of India initiative.


Aimed at bridging the gap between startups and Smart Cities, startups from various domains including traffic management, water and waste management, security and surveillance, and others can pitch to CEOs of Smart Cities at the workshop.


Startups have innovative solutions to real-life challenges and can contribute to the development of a Smart City. This showcase shall apprise Smart City CEOs of such technologies and innovative ideas present in the ecosystem that can be implemented at a city-level, Invest India said in a statement.


Once problem statements relating to smart cities are finalised, startups can work towards addressing the issues listed. The workshop will also sensitise the startup ecosystem about the support available to innovators under Accelerating Growth of New India’s innovation (AGNIi) and Startup India.


Smart City Mission
The agency also said that it will be an excellent opportunity for startups to present their innovations, interact, and network with relevant stakeholders, and scale their solutions with the Smart Cities.


Chaired by Kunal Kumar, Mission Director of Smart Cities Mission and Joint Secretary of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, CEOs of Smart Cities from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman and Diu, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli will be in attendance.

 

The event is also backed by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor of Government of India and Pune Smart City Development Corporation being the host Smart City.


Launched in 2015, Smart City Mission looks for smart solutions by use of technology and innovative ideas to solve problems in the respective Indian states and is inclined towards sustainable and inclusive development.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)

Authors
Tenzin Norzom

