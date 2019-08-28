A
Funding

[Funding alert] Furniture rental startup RentoMojo to raise Rs 27.7 Cr led by Samsung VC arm

Samsung Venture Investments Corporation will be investing around Rs 20.88 crore, while MSIVC will infuse Rs 6.86 crore for the allotment of 740 Series C CCPS.

Sujata Sangwan
28th Aug 2019
4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on

RentoMojo, a Bengaluru-based online appliance and furniture rental platform, is raising Rs 27.7 crore as part of its Series C funding led by Samsung’s venture capital arm Samsung Venture Investments Corporation (SVIC), with participation from Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Venture Capital (MSIVC), a private equity and VC ancillary of Mitsui Sumitomo. 


According to RoC filings accessed by YourStory, the startup has passed a resolution to increase its authorised share capital from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh, and further issue 2,980 Series C CCPS along with 10 equity shares.


Samsung will be investing around Rs 20.88 crore, while MSIVC will infuse Rs 6.86 crore for the allotment of 740 Series C CCPS (cumulative convertible preference shares). 


In July 2019, the company secured Rs 1.16 crore from Renaud Laplanche, the Co-founder and CEO of Upgrade, who earlier participated in the startup’s Series C funding round of Rs 77 crore in May, along with Accel Partners, Chiratae Ventures, IDG Ventures, and Bain Capital. At that time, the startup said the funds will be used for accelerating its growth and expansion to new cities.


RentoMojo Founder

Geetansh Bamania, Founder, RentoMojo

Also Read

Rentomojo’s Geetansh’s greatest regret is not launching his startup earlier


RentoMojo also raised Rs 15 crore in debt capital from Blacksoil Capital and Mahavir Dwellers earlier this year. 


Founded in 2014 by Geetansh Bamania, RentoMojo offers furniture, appliances, and electronics on lease in Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Noida, and Gurugram. The startup also provides free relocation, maintenance, and product swap facilities on the rented items.


In July 2017, it received Series B funding of $10 million led by Bain Capital. In July 2016, the startup raised $5 million in Series A funding from IDG Ventures and Accel India.


In the rental space, RentoMojo competes with the likes of startups such as Furlenco, Urban Ladder, and Pepperfry among others. In March this year, Bengaluru-based Furlenco raised $5.84 million in Series C round from investors including Lightbox Ventures and Crescent Enterprises.


In March 2018, Urban Ladder had received $12 million led by Kalaari Capital, Sequoia Capital, Steadview Capital, and SAIF Partners.


Samsung Venture Investments Corporation already invested nearly $8.5 million in Indian startups such as Indus OS, Silvan Innovation Labs and Gnani.ai. 



(Edited by Megha Reddy)


Also Read

You can now lease IKEA India furniture from RentoMojo


4+ Shares
  • Share Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • Reddit Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
Share on
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This man’s blog on Excel has turned so big that Microsoft has taken notice

Pardeep Goyal

Start small to go big: here are 35 profitable businesses you can start in India within Rs 10,000

Sanjana Ray

No more Apple MacBook Pro laptops on flights, says DGCA

Press Trust of India

Why this IIT Bombay graduate is taking up the Group-D job of trackman in Indian Railways

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Kunal Shah in conversation with Shradha Sharma; Story of Sunny Gupta who has sold 4 startups
Read Here

Latest

Latest Stories

[Funding alert] Fitness startup Fitternity extends its Series A round, gets a top-up of $1M from Sixth Sense Ventures and others

Tarush Bhalla

Pune to host Smart Cities Mission Technology Showcase Day

Tenzin Norzom

We don't exercise editorial control, may get into contract for some exclusivity on content: TikTok

Press Trust of India

LazyPay introduces 'Scan & Pay Later' feature for UPI QR codes, targets 10M users in the next 12 months

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Advantage Club raises $1M led by growX Ventures

Sujata Sangwan

$1 trillion digital economy easily doable by 2025: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Team YS

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Partner Events

Fri Aug 30 2019

E-Summit'19

Kanpur
Sat Aug 31 2019

Edupreneur Village Challenge: The Final Battle

New Delhi
Wed Sep 04 2019

ICC Startup Pad

Bangalore
Sat Sep 07 2019

Tech-A-Thon

Bangalore