Ahead of Great Indian Festival, Amazon launches largest fulfilment centre in Maharashtra

Amazon India said this will ensure faster fulfilment of customer orders in Maharashtra and neighbouring regions. With this launch, the total storage capacity in Maharashtra goes up to 6.5 million cubic feet.

By Sameer Ranjan
17th Sep 2019
Amazon India on Tuesday launched Maharashtra’s largest Fulfilment Centre (FC), taking its total storage capacity in the state to 6.5 million cubic feet in the state. The new infrastructure will extend support to the wide selection of products offered by over 70000 sellers in Maharashtra.


The new FC, which has come up near Bhiwandi, has added more than 1.5 million cubic feet of storage space and will enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states, said the company in a statement.


Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India

Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India

The move is in line with Amazon India’s plan to exit year 2019 with more than 50 fulfilment centres in 13 states across the country with a combined storage space of close to 25 million cubic feet.


The launch of its largest FC in Maharashtra also comes days before Amazon’s flagship sale – Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, that is starting on September 28. The flagship sale of Amazon India is set to clash with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale that is also kicking off on the same day


Akhil Saxena, Vice President, India Customer Fulfilment, Amazon India, said, “The new infrastructure will enable us to serve our customers better, and will further help us support small and medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly. Our deep investments in the state will also create thousands of opportunities for employment. We will create close to 2,000 direct and indirect job opportunities over the next year in this new fulfilment centre. These associates will help serve our customers better, and enable us to consistently deliver best in class customer experience”.


Amazon is also ramping up its logistics and delivery network ahead of the festive season. It has significantly expanded its delivery network - doubled the presence of its Delivery Service Partner network to more than 1,400 delivery stations present across 750 cities.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


    Authors
    Sameer Ranjan

