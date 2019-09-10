A

Binny Bansal to launch new VC fund; Why Uber wants Sun Mobility's battery swap tech

Binny Bansal is stepping up his investments with a new venture capital fund. Chetan Maini of Sun Mobility pioneered India's electric vehicle movement.

By Team YS
10th Sep 2019
In February 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the India-Korea startup hub in Seoul. The one-stop platform aims to bring the Indian and Korean startup ecosystems closer and facilitate joint innovation between the two economies.


Earlier this year, Korean investor Smilegate Investment invested in Bengaluru-based payments company Cashfree. In a conversation with YourStory, Jungin Park and Minjung Kim speak about why they are keen on investing in Indian startups and what makes India so attractive.


CashFree_Capsule

Binny Bansal plans new VC fund of $300-400 million

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal is stepping up his investment activity with plans to launch a new venture capital (VC) fund focused on startups with a size of around $300-400 million. The VC fund will focus on the capital requirement for startups in India and South East Asia region and will be operational by the end of 2019.


Binny Bansal

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal 

This 26-year-old serial entrepreneur is the director of 10 firms

Serial entrepreneur Tejal Pimpley heads companies such as CISB Facility Services Pvt Ltd and Green Eco Environment & Energy Pvt Ltd. The 26-year-old also runs two cafes and a dance academy in Mumbai.


Tejal Pimpley

Flipkart onboards 27,000 kirana shops to strengthen last mile delivery

For Flipkart, the nationwide kirana onboarding started about six months ago, undertaken keeping in mind the massive scale of the upcoming festive season, which witnesses heightened demand from customers from across the country, and also grow the business of its kirana partners.


Flipkart

How a housewife built a Rs 10 Cr business from Rs 50,000

Jyoti Wadhwa started her online business, Sanskriti Vintage, with money borrowed from her husband and broke even in the very first year of operations. From running the business single-handedly in the initial days, she now has a team of 30, most of them women.


Sanskriti Founder Jyoti Wadhwa,

In 2015, Sanskriti Vintage Founder Jyoti Wadhwa received the Niryat Shree award from the President of India.

Fitness startup Fitso raises $1.5M in Pre-Series A funding

Fitso, a YourStory Tech30 startup from last year, raised $1.5 million from SRI Capital. Fitso, a full-stack sports facilities provider, offers training for runners and triathletes with coaching and access to all-weather swimming pools in Delhi-NCR throughout the year.


Fitso

Saurabh Agarwal, Naman Sharma, Rahool Sureka, founders of Fitso.

Why Uber wants Chetan Maini-led Sun Mobility's battery swap tech

The Co-founder of Sun Mobility and the Founder of India’s first electric vehicle Reva, Chetan Maini is leading the charge to bring battery swaps in India to drop the pricing of EVs by encouraging collective ownership of electric mobility. 


chetan_maini

Chetan Maini, Founder of Sun Mobility

NGO by former fashion designer is making differently-abled feel at home

Started by Madhu Tugnait (60), a former fashion designer, the Icha Foundation was registered as an NGO in 2010, which aims to foster security and dignity for the differently-abled kids. At present, it has 20 children and provides them with food, housing, medical facilities, and schooling.


Icha Foundation

    Authors
    Team YS

