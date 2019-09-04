A
Daily Capsule

Flipkart turns to Hindi to attract users from Bharat (and other top stories of the day)

Flipkart's Hindi language platform comes at a time when the company is readying itself for its annual Big Billion Days sale in the upcoming festive season.

By Team YS
4th Sep 2019
As internet penetration reaches Bharat, the challenge facing brands and companies is to effectively capture the Tier II, III, and IV markets and serve the next 200 million internet users in India. How so? Not just by English, definitely. To ensure that nothing is lost in translation, homegrown ecommerce marketplace Flipkart has now created a Hindi language platform for the first time.


Kalyan_Capsule

SaaS startup Druva now eyes new goal: IPO


While the Indian startup ecosystem may have several unicorns, very few startups have managed to launch an IPO. Several have spoken about going public, but it looks like Druva is set to take this step soon. While the listing is likely to happen in the US, there are a combination of macro and micro factors that will come into play before Druva goes public.


Druva co-founder Milind Borate

Milind Borate, Co-founder and CTO of Druva

Meet Loco’s Sushil Kumar who built one of India’s first interactive gaming apps


This week on Techie Tuesday, we feature Sushil Kumar, Co-founder of Loco, one of India’s first live interactive gaming apps. YourStory catches up with this electronics engineer-turned-programmer who believes in coding every day.


Techie Tuesday - Sushil Kumar

Sushil Kumar, Co-founder Loco

Fighting the good fight for animal welfare and rights in India


The Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisation (FIAPO) has been tackling a wide range of animal welfare issues through awareness campaigns and lobbying. And the impact has been significant – be it in the dairy industry or for animals in captivity.


FIAPO

Image Credit: FIAPO.org

Burnt as a baby, this acid attack survivor is now a fashion model


Anmol was just two months old when her father threw acid at her mother, who died from the burns. Baby Anmol, who was on her lap, was left with a disfigured face, permanent scars and nowhere to go. Acid attack survivor Anmol Rodriguez may have inspired fashion and lingerie brand’s Clovia’s new campaign #HappyIsMySuperpower, but her life has been one of struggle and pain.


Anmol Rodriguez

Why IndiaMART invested Rs 36Cr in B2B startup Vyapar


B2B ecommerce firm IndiaMART has announced an investment of Rs 36 crore (approx $5.4 million) in Vyapar, a mobile-based business accounting software for small businesses. Vyapar recorded more than one million app downloads and has a rating of 4.6 on the Google Play Store. In fact, the startup claims to have recorded revenue of Rs 1.4 crore in the last financial year.


Dinesh Agarwal, IndiaMart

Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & CEO of IndiaMart InetrMesh.

Cashflo raises $3.3M in Series A round from SAIF Partners


Invoice discounting platform and SME lending marketplace Cashflo raised $3.3 million as a part of its Series A round from SAIF Partners. The round also saw participation from select angel investors, including Ashish Iyer (previously Senior Partner at Boston Consulting Group) and Arpan Sheth (Partner at Bain & Co-Managing Director, Bain & Co), among others.


Cashflo founder

Co-founder of Cashflo (L to R): Ankur Bhageria & Dushyant Agarwal

YouTube funds 8 learning creators from India


YouTube will provide resources, mentorship, and funding to these creators in English, Hindi, and other local Indian languages. The platform has also introduced Learning Playlists to create a dedicated learning environment.


YouTube learning

Image: MakeUseOf.com

    Authors
    Team YS

