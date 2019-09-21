A

[Jobs Roundup] Want to build a career selling goods and services? Check out these openings in sales across industries

If you are passionate about sales and have a vast knowledge of local market trends, check out these job openings for sales executives.

By Swethavimala.M
21st Sep 2019
Sales has become an important aspect of any business. In this scenario, it is important for organisations to find the  right sales expert who can communicate between the company and its clients. These experts are sales executives. 


The role of a sales executive is diverse. They must demonstrate and present products, organise sales visits, review sales performance, negotiate contracts and plan to achieve sales targets. There are different positions in different industries that a sales executive could take up. 


Here is a curated list of job openings for sales executives.


Sales Executive

Hilton

Experience needed: 2+ years


Hilton is searching for an experienced sales executive who can identify new business leads by analysis and generate new future business for the hotel. He/she must develop and implement creative local marketing channels, prepare company contracts and work on business strategies. Someone who is passionate about sales and achieving targets would be the best fit for this job.


For more information click here.


Senior Sales Executive

Unicorn Denmart Limited

Experience needed: 2+ years


As a senior sales executive, the selected candidate is accountable for sales and marketing of medical equipment. He/she is expected to generate action plans to penetrate new markets, persuade clients to buy the company’s products and plan to achieve monthly targets. Having a medical device background would be an added advantage.

For more information click here.


Area Sales Executive

Exide Industries Limited

Experience needed: 2+ years 


The company wants a competent sales executive to join their team and expand their business network. Analysing market information and competitor activities would be a part of their daily routine at Exide. The candidate should conduct product awareness campaigns, service campaigns and also execute sales strategies. 


For more information click here.



Retail Sales Executive

Synthite Industries Limited

Experience needed: 1+ years


Synthite is looking for a sales executive for the sales and promotion of their new chocolate brand Paul and Mike. His/her responsibility involves expanding customer base, identifying and executing local promotional and branding opportunities. He/she should also take care of the shipping and delivery schedules. It is a plus if the candidate has a prior experience as a sales executive in a chocolate industry. 


For more information click here.


Sales Executive

Cure Fit

Experience needed: 0-2 years


The company is on the search for a responsible sales executive who can effectively communicate with the customers regarding their queries on procedure or policy. 


For more information click here.



(Edited by Rekha Balakrishnan)

Authors
Swethavimala.M

