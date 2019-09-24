Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)

With its rapidly increasing population, access to nearby Bagdogra airport, and a gradual shift towards online shopping, Siliguri has become the hub of Flipkart’s last-mile delivery.





Some 4,000-5,000 feet above sea level, in the hills of the North East, Flipkart’s wish masters aka the last-mile delivery executives are hard at work, completing deliveries ahead of the Big Billion Days, starting September 29. Here’s a look at what’s happening behind the scenes.





Tom Keiser

At the recently concluded Showcase Asia Summit by Zendesk, YourStory caught up with the COO of Zendesk, Tom Keiser, who spoke about how the company is acing the customer experience game.

Amit Jain and Ankur Dinesh Garg

Amit Jain and Ankur Dinesh Garg launched IQAI VC, a multimillion-dollar, AI-exclusive fund, to help Indian AI startups get customers, learn how to scale business, and negotiate strategic exits.

Even as India adopts 4G connectivity and smartphone across all levels, more than half of the country’s demographic is yet to embrace the digital wave. Google launched a toll-free number during the fifth edition of its annual event along with several other features exclusive to users in India to help with the same.

If you are a die-hard romantic, Milan Vohra is just the right author for you. Her latest book, 'Our Song', is all about music and corporate life. Will the twain meet? Find out for yourself.

The Rs 9,168 billion (or Rs 9.16 lakh crore) dairy market in India is a complex network of farmers, dairy cooperatives, private players, cooperative federations, and more. Here’s a list of businesses that are making a difference in the dairy industry with their unique strategies for farmer development, product innovation, and more.

Supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Seema Waghmode’s NGO Kayakalpa helps commercial workers and their children in the Budhwar Peth red-light area in Pune with prompt healthcare, shelter, and education.

Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra receiving the award

CyCa OncoSolutions, founded by Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra, won the third prize at the She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition 2019 held in Beijing. Based in Odisha, the startup has developed a 'path-breaking cancer drug delivery device'.

