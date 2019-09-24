A

Flipkart brings festive cheer to NE ahead of Big Billion Days (and other top stories of the day)

Siliguri has become the hub of Flipkart’s last-mile delivery ahead of Big Billion Days. Loyalty + Retention = Customer Success, says Zendesk COO.

By Team YS
24th Sep 2019
With its rapidly increasing population, access to nearby Bagdogra airport, and a gradual shift towards online shopping, Siliguri has become the hub of Flipkart’s last-mile delivery.


Some 4,000-5,000 feet above sea level, in the hills of the North East, Flipkart’s wish masters aka the last-mile delivery executives are hard at work, completing deliveries ahead of the Big Billion Days, starting September 29. Here’s a look at what’s happening behind the scenes.


Flipkart NE

Loyalty + Retention = Customer Success: Zendesk COO

Tom Keiser

Tom Keiser

At the recently concluded Showcase Asia Summit by Zendesk, YourStory caught up with the COO of Zendesk, Tom Keiser, who spoke about how the company is acing the customer experience game.

IQAI VC - a multimillion-dollar, AI-exclusive fund by two Indians

iqai vc

Amit Jain and Ankur Dinesh Garg

Amit Jain and Ankur Dinesh Garg launched IQAI VC, a multimillion-dollar, AI-exclusive fund, to help Indian AI startups get customers, learn how to scale business, and negotiate strategic exits.

Talk to Google Assistant with new toll-free number

Google Assistant

Even as India adopts 4G connectivity and smartphone across all levels, more than half of the country’s demographic is yet to embrace the digital wave. Google launched a toll-free number during the fifth edition of its annual event along with several other features exclusive to users in India to help with the same.

Meet India’s first Mills & Boon author Milan Vohra

author Milan Vohra

If you are a die-hard romantic, Milan Vohra is just the right author for you. Her latest book, 'Our Song', is all about music and corporate life. Will the twain meet? Find out for yourself.

These dairy brands make crores using simple farming methods

dairy brands

The Rs 9,168 billion (or Rs 9.16 lakh crore) dairy market in India is a complex network of farmers, dairy cooperatives, private players, cooperative federations, and more. Here’s a list of businesses that are making a difference in the dairy industry with their unique strategies for farmer development, product innovation, and more.

Seema Waghmode is changing the lives of sex workers

Seema Waghmode

Supported by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Seema Waghmode’s NGO Kayakalpa helps commercial workers and their children in the Budhwar Peth red-light area in Pune with prompt healthcare, shelter, and education.

Odisha woman entrepreneur awarded for anti-cancer innovation

Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra

Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra receiving the award

CyCa OncoSolutions, founded by Dr Nusrat Sanghamitra, won the third prize at the She Loves Tech Global Startup Competition 2019 held in Beijing. Based in Odisha, the startup has developed a 'path-breaking cancer drug delivery device'.

Daily Capsule
