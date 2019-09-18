A

T-Hub ties up with Choose New Jersey and VentureLink for tech startups

The MoU will promote technology and investment exchange between New Jersey and India through collaboration between T-Hub, VentureLink, and Choose New Jersey.

By Sujata Sangwan
18th Sep 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

T-Hub, an initiative of the Telangana government for startups, on Wednesday signed a tripartite MoU with Choose New Jersey, an economic development organisation, and VentureLink to collaborate in the areas of startup innovation, funding, and entrepreneurship,


Under the agreement, two individuals per startup (to be selected based on certain criteria) will get complimentary space for two months in VentureLink, a community hub for technology companies at the New Jersey Institute of Technology, T Hub said in a press release.


Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Telangana State, said, 


“Over the years, the Telangana government has been able to attract global corporate US giants like Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Deloitte, and Amazon, among others to set up their offices in India. The partnership today with ‘VentureLink’ and ‘Choose New Jersey’ is another such milestone for us, as it will create a nexus and boost the startup innovation ecosystems of both the countries (India and the US)."
Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Telangana State

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and IT, Telangana State.

Also Read

T-Hub launches angel funding programme for startups


The MoU will promote technology and investment exchange between New Jersey and India through collaboration between T-Hub, VentureLink, and Choose New Jersey, it said. The tie-up will support joint research and development in areas of common interest between the parties.


New Jersey is one of the top sites in the world for access to innovation capital, with some of the biggest names in venture capital located there.


In the last five years, New Jersey has recorded over $60 billion in venture capital investments.


Under the MoU, T-Hub will enable the selected startups to get direct access to relevant funding opportunities via VentureLink, the release added.


BVR Mohan Reddy, Director on the Board, T-Hub, and former Regional Chairman, CII, said, 


“T-Hub has always upheld its commitment in making proactive efforts, right decisions, and effective collaborations to strengthen the ecosystem. The MoU signed today will provide growth opportunities for the innovation ecosystems of both the geographies. It will enable Indian startups to explore business scaling opportunities in new geographies.”


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

Also Read

Facebook, T-Hub pick 10 startups for 'India Innovation Accelerator Programme'



  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
  • Facebook Icon
  • Twitter Icon
  • LinkedIn Icon
  • WhatsApp Icon
    • Share on
    close
    Report an issue
    Authors
    Sujata Sangwan

    Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

    Related Tags

    Trending Now

    Trending Stories

    [Funding alert] Kolkata-based startup iKure raises funds from IP Ventures

    Tarush Bhalla

    Apple is coming to India in a big way: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Press Trust of India

    Mukesh Ambani raises stake in Reliance Industries to 48.87 pc

    Press Trust of India

    Duped by a broker, this IIM Calcutta alumnus started a proptech startup to ease the home buying process

    Apurva P
    Daily Capsule
    India’s growing app economy; In conversation with NTT Data CTO Kris Fitzgerald
    Read Here

    Latest

    Updates from around the world

    Jio to be in top 100 most valuable global brands in 3 yrs: Report

    Press Trust of India

    Artist services company Believe acquires Mumbai-based Entco; aims to enter India

    Apurva P

    Whistleblowers as conscience keepers?

    Unnat Sharma

    [Funding Alert] Zivame gets infusion of Rs 25 Cr from Indiblu, Avendus Capital, and Avezo Advisors

    Rashi Varshney

    Mukesh Ambani raises stake in Reliance Industries to 48.87 pc

    Press Trust of India

    Apple is coming to India in a big way: Ravi Shankar Prasad

    Press Trust of India

    Our Partner Events

    Hustle across India
    Thu Sep 19 2019

    APAC Invest Summit

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    BLOCKCHAIN THOUGHT LEADERSHIP SUMMIT INDIA - 2019

    Bangalore
    Fri Sep 20 2019

    VIT Hack

    Vellore
    Sat Sep 21 2019

    Emerging Tech Conclave 2019

    Chennai