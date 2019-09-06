CII to train 5000 Telangana school teachers in IT

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Telangana chapter entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the School Education department, to train 5000 government teachers in basic IT skills across the state, the industry body said on Friday.





It will be initially started in Hyderabad and eventually expanded to Warangal, Nizamabad, Karimnagar and other places, the CII said in a press release.





The project would be implemented in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services and CII member companies where about 500 corporate volunteers would be involved in implementing it.





Appreciating the efforts of TCS and CII member companies, B Janardhan Reddy, Secretary, Department of Education, said the CSR portal recently launched by the Department was receiving good response, adding he wished to collaborate with many more corporates in future to address the needs of government schools.





V Rajanna, Past Chairman, CII Telangana and Senior Vice President and Regional Head AP and Telangana, India, TCS said CII member companies and TCS were committed to bringing in positive change in the education system, adding this was the first and important step of training teachers on basic computing skills.





Last month, the Telangana State Information Technology, Electronics and Communication department (ITE&C) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IT major Tech Mahindra to launch a Blockchain District in the state.





The Blockchain District will be a Centre of Excellence for Blockchain, an incubator for technology and process development with innovative infrastructure and facilities to foster growth of Indian Blockchain start-ups and companies.





In July this year, the government of Telangana's Women Entrepreneurship Hub partnered with tech giant Microsoft to empower women entrepreneurs and technologists in the region.





The deal will focus on designing and execution of learning activities and tools that will enable women to innovate and encourage girls to pursue a career in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).





