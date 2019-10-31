A

[Funding alert] Legal-tech startup Lawyered raises $100K from angel investors

Started in 2017, Lawyered is a legal-tech startup, which helps companies and individuals seeking legal help to connect to the right legal professional.

By Rashi Varshney
31st Oct 2019
Delhi-based legal-tech startup Lawyered has raised angel funding of $100,000 from a clutch of investors, including Pramendra Tomar (Group General Counsel at Apollo International Limited), Ratish Pandey (ex-General Manager at Bose Corporation), Munish Bhatia (ex CSC and GM at IAC), and Sumit Aggarwal (Owner at Rainbows).


The startup said that the fresh capital will enable Lawyered to strengthen its position in the legal-tech industry and deepen its customer relationships. It will also use the funds to support product development, market expansion, and to fuel further partnerships and collaborations.


Started in 2017, Lawyered is a legal-tech discovery platform, which helps companies, startups, business owners, and individuals seeking legal help to connect to a legal professional.


It also helps legal professionals or lawyers in their online and offline outreach by enabling them to gain more clients.


"Lawyered’s zero service charges and zero commission model is what makes their value proposition unique, honest and transparent to everyone," the company said in a statement. 


Himanshu Gupta, Founder and CEO of Lawyered said,


“The key area which Lawyered is transforming is how businesses find lawyers. With an ever-increasing population of internet users, consumer demand through the internet is driving big changes in the way we find lawyers. The erstwhile methods like personal connections or word-of-mouth aren’t long-lasting or scalable. This is where Lawyered adds value to its customers. The encouraging response from the industry, as well as the investors, is indicative of the importance of what Lawyered does and what it adds to the world of business”


Himanshu's LinkedIn profile shows that he previously founded InCourt, a legal news app that selects relevant news from multiple sources and judgments from different courts of India, and disseminating the information and legal updates in crisp 60 words in common understandable language for all.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Rashi Varshney

