A

[Funding alert] Architecture and interior design software startup Infurnia raises $200,000

Infurnia's new feature allows designers to collaborate on the same project at the same time. To implement this, the startup has partnered with interior design companies like LivSpace and HomeLane.

By Tenzin Norzom
31st Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bengaluru-based architecture and interior design software platform Infurnia recently announced that it has raised $200,000 million from a group of angel investors, valuing the startup at $5 million.


The funds will be used to strengthen the architecture design product and expand the user base in the interiors and modular kitchen industry.


Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann, Co-founders of Infurnia, said,


“This funding will give us the capabilities to build a deeper and more scalable architecture design software that can challenge the best of desktop-based architecture software in terms of in depth of designing.”
Funding
Also Read

[Funding alert] Precision agriculture startup Fasal raises $1.6M seed capital


The startup has recently struck partnership with interior design companies LivSpace and HomeLane through a paid pilot engagement to implement its recently introduced web-based architecture and interior design platform, as per the release.


The recent feature is that design platform can be accessed on any device without having to download packages, and allows designers to collaborate on a single project. It was announced about a month ago. They can also product catals from global brands and receive interactive client feedback.


The charges for enterprises and freelance designers per year are $500 per user $200, respectively. At this rate, it sees over 400 sign-ups on a month-on-month basis and 30 percent of them are from outside India.

The startup stated it is soon expected to be cash flow positive in 2020.


Founded in 2014 by Nikhil Kumar and Lovepreet Mann, the startup operates cloud-based platform for architects and designers to design buildings, interiors, modular kitchens and floor plans. So far, it has raised $760,000.


In May 2015, the platform received the first angel round of investment and later in January 2016, and received $160,000 from UAE-based venture capital firm Idien Ventures to further expand their capital.


At the time, it was faring in the market with other online furniture startups like Furlenco, Urban Ladder, and Pepperfry.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

Southeast Asia-focussed VC firm Jungle Ventures closes third fund at $240M

Also Read

[Funding alert] AI-based enterprise assistant startup Fireflies raises Rs 35 Cr led by Canaan P...


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tenzin Norzom

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

This Indore girl started up with just Rs 3.5 lakh in 2014. This year, she will rake in Rs 100 cr in revenue

Athira Nair

Hyperlocal delivery startup Dunzo reports loss of Rs 169 Cr in FY19; operating income at Rs 76 lakh

Sameer Ranjan

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 24 Cr: how 4 NIT engineers churned out profit by making educational labs smarter

Sutrishna Ghosh

Meet the four startups that are making it big by bootstrapping

Rashi Varshney
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

How 5 innovative startups are bridging the gap between education and entertainment

Sutrishna Ghosh

How design integrates the tech innovation ecosystem: next-gen insights from Scott Sorokin, Global Head, Infosys XD

Madanmohan Rao

With an IPO on the horizon, here’s how Ola journeyed to profitability

Sindhu Kashyaap

How ClickPost built a SaaS platform for ecommerce logistics, reducing failed deliveries by 25 pc

Sohini Mitter

I am more customer-obsessed now as an entrepreneur than I was as a VC: Shalini Prakash of Epic.one

Sameer Ranjan

Ratan Tata joins Instagram; Inside story of Snapdeal turnaround

Team YS

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore