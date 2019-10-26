Irwin Anand on how Udemy plans to grow in India (and other top stories of the day)

With more than 40 million students from over 190 countries, San Francisco-based Udemy is now betting on India’s $1.96 billion edtech market. Started in 2010, Udemy is an online learning platform for individuals, companies, and governments that allows experts everywhere to develop courses on thousands of topics and share their knowledge with learners.





As the chief of the Udemy’s India operations, Irwin Anand is now setting up the online learning platform’s first office in the country. YourStory speaks to the former OLX COO to see how he plans to grow the local team and deepen the company’s investment in the region.





Neiharika Rajiv, Founder, Suvida Care

Long queues and time-consuming waiting rooms can get tiring for the elderly, and make healthcare feel like a burden. But with the SuvidaCare app by Neiharika Rajiv, their loved ones can book appointments and keep track of medical records in the comfort of their homes.





Harsha Bhogle-backed fintech startup Chqbook works with credit bureaus, partners, and financial institutions to provide financial services to over 12,000 business owners every month.

Zunroof founder Pranesh Chaudhary

From using recycled or renewable resources to reducing energy consumption and waste, there seems to be a universal effort by companies and startups in India to protect our planet, and do what we can to live a sustainable lifestyle.

Numocity Technologies founders (from left): Siddharth Sreenivasan, Ravikiran Annaswamy and Muralidhar Somisetty

Numocity is a Bengaluru-based tech startup with expertise both in hardware and software focussed on energy management for the electric vehicle segment.

Sumit Jaiswal, Founder, Highflow Industries

Faizabad-based Highflow Industries makes lead-acid batteries for inverters, solar panels, e-rickshaws, two-wheelers, cars, tractors, heavy vehicles, and more. Here's how it is betting big on lead acid battery technology when lithium ion has become the norm.

eBikeGo

Founded by Irfan Khan, eBikeGo is an electric bike rental startup that provides an economical and environment-friendly travelling option for everyone.

