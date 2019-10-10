A

[Jobs Roundup] Looking to make a mark in the booming fintech sector? Here are some options for you

Fintech has been a fast growing sector for close to two years now. And if you are looking to make your mark in the space here are some options for you.

By Sindhu Kashyaap
10th Oct 2019
When demonetisation hit India in 2016, the country propelled towards financial inclusion and digitisation of payments. India ranked as the third biggest startup hub in the world, and fintech players like Paytm, PhonePay, Google Pay, and even Whatsapp now are making a mark in the fintech sector.

Today from the likes of the ecommerce giant Flipkart to startups like Monexo, everyone is looking for people specialising in fintech. If you’re in the fintech field, get on board the innovative startup bandwagon with YourStory’s list of curated jobs:


fintech
Flipkart

Senior Architect - Fintech

Flipkart is looking for a candidate with experience and understanding in working with different multi-tier architecture. A managerial role, the architects will be responsible for driving tech and good practices in engineering in their respective teams. They will be participating in code reviews, architecture discussions, and design reviews. They will be responsible for performance, scaling, and quality of the team.


For more information click here

LendingKart

Analyst- Product operations

Fintech startup LendingKart is looking for an analyst for their core product operations team. The candidate needs to be able to look at different processes and requirements of the businesses and convert them to key metrics. The position is based out of Ahmedabad. Lendingkart is looking for someone who can write complex SQL queries on large data sets, convert product or business problems into analytical problem statements, analyse and then communicate business issues to a wide range of audiences using strong data analytics and communication skills, knowledge of a scripting language like R or Python is a bonus and more.


For more information click here

MPower

Business Data Analyst

MPower enables students from around the world to financially access higher education. The team is looking for data analyst contact for MPower's product, operations, engineering, and product teams. According to the job description the candidate’s focus will be on designing, engineering, developing, documenting, and reporting analytic efforts to translate complex data into actionable information. MPower is looking for people with a Bachelor’s degree or higher education in engineering, applied mathematics, economics, statistics, and management science. It is looking fro someone who has used Salesforce, Einstein Analytics, SQL, Python, and Data Studio.


For more information click here

Financial Analyst

MPower is also looking for a financial analyst, who will be responsible for preparing and analysing financial and ops data. The job description states they are looking for someone with at least three years of relevant accounting experience in the financial services industry (consumer credit, consumer loans, education financing, or online lending platforms).


For more information click here

Open Financial Technologies

Product Manager

Open Financial Technologies, a Bengaluru-based cloud fintech startup is looking for a product manager with two to eight years of experience. They will be responsible for driving the execution of all product lifecycle process including product research, market research, competitive analysis, road map development, requirements development, and product launch.


For more information click here


Authors
Sindhu Kashyaap

