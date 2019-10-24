NestAway loses second co-founder; Behind the Scenes at Pepperfry

Days after Urban Ladder Co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa quit his startup, Smruti Parida, who is the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of NestAway has hung his boots as well. He isn't the first co-founder to call it quits at NestAway. Earlier in June, it was reported that Co-founder Deepak Dhar had decided to quit the startup to start up his own fintech venture.





Gregor Zink Executive Vice President, Finance and Business Support, and Managing Director, Elektrobit

The senior leadership from Elektrobit, a world leader in embedded systems for the automobile world, tells YourStory what the company is doing in automobile tech to shape the future of mobility.

Ashish Shah, Co-founder, Pepperfry

Pepperfry was one of the first ecommerce platforms focussed on selling furniture online. Today, it is a leader among online furniture players, and it recently opened its second warehouse in a 1,85,000 sq ft (roughly the size of six football fields) facility in Bengaluru.





Adam Neumann, who has already been forced to step down as the Chief Executive, will exit the board for an "observer" role but, is said to be receiving more than $1.5 billion, as he departs.

Chhavi Singh, Founder & Spokesperson, Sacred Salts

Sacred Salts was founded in 2018 to cater to beauty-conscious customers with all-natural and quality-driven products. In just a year, the company has seen 20,000 customers. In an interview with SMBStory, Founder Chhavi Singh tells us more.

It is a job profile that any Ivy League professional would give a tooth and nail for. But for 27-year-old Shantanu Naidu bagging an enviable executive position in Ratan Tata’s office was the unplanned result of ‘giving’ of another kind.

Diwali is the time to be traditional and deck yourself up in ethnic wear. Here are some popular brands by women entrepreneurs that will not only suit your style but also fit your budget.

Digital payment startup Freecharge said the service is launched in collaboration with SafeGold and will enable customers to easily buy gold online, eliminating the hassles related to transparency, security and storage of gold.

