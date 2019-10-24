A

NestAway loses second co-founder; Behind the Scenes at Pepperfry

Earlier in June, it was reported that Co-founder Deepak Dhar had decided to quit the startup to start up his own fintech venture.

By Team YS
24th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Days after Urban Ladder Co-founder Rajiv Srivatsa quit his startup, Smruti Parida, who is the Co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of NestAway has hung his boots as well. He isn't the first co-founder to call it quits at NestAway. Earlier in June, it was reported that Co-founder Deepak Dhar had decided to quit the startup to start up his own fintech venture.


Nestaway

Elektrobit’s Gregor Zink discusses disruptive mobility

Elektrobit

Gregor Zink Executive Vice President, Finance and Business Support, and Managing Director, Elektrobit

The senior leadership from Elektrobit, a world leader in embedded systems for the automobile world, tells YourStory what the company is doing in automobile tech to shape the future of mobility.

Behind the Scenes with furniture startup Pepperfry

Pepperfry

Ashish Shah, Co-founder, Pepperfry

Pepperfry was one of the first ecommerce platforms focussed on selling furniture online. Today, it is a leader among online furniture players, and it recently opened its second warehouse in a 1,85,000 sq ft (roughly the size of six football fields) facility in Bengaluru.

SoftBank confirms multi-billion-dollar WeWork bailout

WeWork files it IPO prospectus


Adam Neumann, who has already been forced to step down as the Chief Executive, will exit the board for an "observer" role but, is said to be receiving more than $1.5 billion, as he departs.

This entrepreneur quit her job to start up in Ayurvedic skincare

Chhavi Singh

Chhavi Singh, Founder & Spokesperson, Sacred Salts

Sacred Salts was founded in 2018 to cater to beauty-conscious customers with all-natural and quality-driven products. In just a year, the company has seen 20,000 customers. In an interview with SMBStory, Founder Chhavi Singh tells us more.

This 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Ratan Tata

It is a job profile that any Ivy League professional would give a tooth and nail for. But for 27-year-old Shantanu Naidu bagging an enviable executive position in Ratan Tata’s office was the unplanned result of ‘giving’ of another kind.

This Diwali, dress up in these women-led ethnic wear brands

ethnic wear women

Diwali is the time to be traditional and deck yourself up in ethnic wear. Here are some popular brands by women entrepreneurs that will not only suit your style but also fit your budget.

Freecharge forays into digital gold offering

FreeCharge

Digital payment startup Freecharge said the service is launched in collaboration with SafeGold and will enable customers to easily buy gold online, eliminating the hassles related to transparency, security and storage of gold.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

How this 27-year-old engineer got himself a coveted job with Ratan Tata

Dipti Nair

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Govt launches BHIM 2.0 with new functionalities, additional language support

Press Trust of India

Adam Neumann exits WeWork; SoftBank pays $1.7B

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
NestAway loses second co-founder; Behind the Scenes at Pepperfry
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

This IIT alum’s startup wants to fight workplace sexual harassment with technology

Ramarko Sengupta

Within my failed startup portfolios, if a founder comes up with a new idea, I would back them again, says investor Alok Mittal

Sameer Ranjan

The unicorn race: India catches up with China in birthing successful startups

Thimmaya Poojary

This Silicon Valley startup helps Indians buy stocks of companies like Google, Amazon, Netflix, Uber

Sohini Mitter

How long will it take for regional content apps to explore alternate revenue models?

Sindhu Kashyap

This 17-year-old founder's pharma startup is taking on ecommerce firms to keep small retailers in the pink of health

Vishal Krishna

[Tech30] This finance exec’s startup fixes the last piece of the fintech jigsaw - recurring payments

Sampath Putrevu

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Wealthy.in raises $1.3M from Good Capital

Vishal Krishna

Era of quantum computers is here as Google attains 'quantum supremacy'

Krishna Reddy

Amazon India’s delivery boxes start to narrate unique stories of sellers

Thimmaya Poojary

Celebrate this Diwali with your #FriendsWaliFamily and win yourself exciting prizes from HP

Team YS

NestAway loses another co-founder as Smruti Parida exits the startup

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore