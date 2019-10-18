A

Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management (and other top stories of the day)

Founded by Tapesh Goyal and Rajesh Vaidhyanathan in August 2018, Bengaluru-based Tech 30 startup Nimesa leverages virtualisation technology for data management, promising considerable savings in time and money.

By Team YS
18th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A humungous amount of digital data is generated every second, bringing its own set of challenges. Enterprises not only have to store it but also need to retrieve data in a matter of minutes - a feat easier said than done.


Founded by Tapesh Goyal and Rajesh Vaidhyanathan in August 2018, Bengaluru-based Tech 30 startup Nimesa leverages virtualisation technology for data management, promising considerable savings in time and money.


Nimesa

Sidu Ponnappa on successful scaling in business

Sidu Ponnappa

Sidu Ponnappa

Head of engineering and MD, Gojek India, Sidu Ponnappa knows how to scale software, and where the cracks appear as the startup progresses. Get an insight into a founder’s mindset that is wired on scale from his talk at TechSparks 2019.

Meet Mubina Rattonsey, head of a major Hollywood production house

Mubina Rattonsey

Mubina Rattonsey launched her Los Angeles-based production house - Zero Gravity - in 2016. With numerous major films to her credit, she aims to work on three projects a year. Speaking to HerStory, Mubina shares her journey so far.

These 26 Indian tech startups pitched at NASSCOM's Japan VC network

Indo-Japan

NASSCOM’s Japan VC Network, a first-of-its-kind initiative in partnership between NASSCOM and the Embassy of India, Tokyo, saw around 26 tech startups from India present their ideas to more than 125 Japanese institutional investors.

GARV Toilets wants to make India open defecation-free

Social Story

Mayank Midha posing beside a GARV toilet setup

Founded in 2015, Faridabad-based social enterprise GARV Toilets has designed and installed over 700 public toilets across India. The design is integrated with solar panels, battery packs, auto flush, and floor cleaning technology.

Karthik Reddy of Blume Ventures on building IPO-able business

Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures

Karthik Reddy, Managing Partner at Blume Ventures

In this episode of the 100X Entrepreneur Podcast, Karthik Reddy, Co-founder and Managing Partner, Blume Ventures, an early-stage venture capital fund in India, talks about his investment strategies, exits, traits of a good founder, and more.

These entrepreneurs set up multi-crore healthcare businesses

healthtech startups

With rising income levels, greater awareness about health, increased precedence of lifestyle diseases, and improved access to insurance, India’s healthcare sector is a sea of opportunity for entrepreneurs. Here’s how these five ambitious entrepreneurs tapped into this space and made it big.

Facebook to digitally mentor 5,000 Indian tribal women

Facebook

Facebook announced the second phase of its 'GOAL' initiative under which the social networking giant is helping tribal girls from across India to become village-level digital young leaders for their communities.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

From Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 Cr: how 5 college friends are building a posh camping startup

Sutrishna Ghosh

How 3 engineers scaled their Rs 23,000 dorm-room idea to a Rs 1.2 Cr startup

Debolina Biswas

OYO Weddingz goes omnichannel, to have 200 retail stores in 30 cities by 2020: CEO Sandeep Lodha

Rashi Varshney

How two sisters homed in on an opportunity that combines houses and tourism in Goa

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Tech30 startup Nimesa helps enterprises with agile data management (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Tech 30] A NeuroLeap for mankind: this startup tracks brain activity, addresses mental disorders and enhances cognition

Tenzin Norzom

TechSparks 2019: My disability has been an opportunity and a driving force, says Urvi Jangam

Urvi Jacob

How Tech Japan is working to create a bridge between Indian talent and Japanese technology

Vishal Krishna

[Tech30] Mumbai-based vernacular social contest startup Bakbuck is bringing kitty parties online

Debolina Biswas

Why Ratan Tata chose to invest in EV startup Tork Motors

Sindhu Kashyap

[App Fridays] TikTok lovers, are you ready for Firework, the new short video platform in town?

Rashi Varshney

[Startup Bharat] How this Kochi-based entrepreneur started a community for independent artists and music lovers

Apurva P

Using AI and ML, this Mumbai SaaS startup is driving efficiency in the logistics industry

Vishal Krishna

[Funding alert] Personal care startup Super Smelly raises funding from Singapore-based Lyte Investment Bank

Debolina Biswas

As 10 aspirational startups pitched at Demo Day, corporates reflected on how early-stage tech startups can co-innovate

Jerlin Justus

[Funding alert] Pre-owned car platform CARS24 raises $100M in Series D funding led by Unbound

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] Premium beer brand White Owl raises Rs 40 Cr in Series B round

Tarush Bhalla

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore