TechSparks Day 1: If you can build in India, you can build anywhere else (and other top stories of the day)

The first day of the tenth edition of India’s largest startup conference featured scintillating conversations, insightful workshops, an impressive lineup of startups, and even a touch of stardom.

By Team YS
12th Oct 2019
Amidst much fanfare, the who’s who of the Indian entrepreneurial ecosystem came together on Day 1 of YourStory’s flagship event TechSparks 2019.


The first day of the tenth edition of India’s largest startup conference featured scintillating conversations, insightful workshops, an impressive lineup of startups, and even a touch of stardom. Attended by over two thousand people, the theme of this year is 'India 2025 - Inclusive, Future-ready, Intelligence-led’.


In his keynote address, Ashwathnarayan C N, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, and Minister for Higher Medical Education, IT and BT, Science and Technology, shared the innovation story of Karnataka.


Fittingly, the day was wrapped up with the launch of Big Billion Startup, a book that charts the untold story of Flipkart, by Mihir Dalal. Here’s how the first day of TechSparks 2019 panned out.


TechSparks

Karnataka Deputy CM: India needs startups to turbo-charge growth engine

Dr Ashwathnarayan

Speaking at TechSparks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwathnarayan tells founders to come up with new ideas ‘to solve the country’s problems’ and assures them of government backing to ‘grow and thrive’.

Actor Taapsee Pannu on what it takes to be a self-made woman

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu at TechSparks 2019

At TechSparks 2019, Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu talks about her decision to pursue engineering, the connection between startups and actors, what led to her acting career, and more.

Vijay Shekhar Sharma spells out vision for Paytm

VSS_TechSparks 2019

"You can't fight your friends in the business, and yet you have got to build a $100-billion company," Paytm Founder told the audience at Day One of YourStory's flagship event while spelling out his vision for the company.

Investment is part art and part science: Munish Varma of SoftBank

Softbank Investment Advisers, Managing Partner, Munish Varma

Softbank Investment Advisers, Managing Partner, Munish Varma

Munish Varma, Managing Partner of SoftBank Investment Advisers, tells YourStory's Shradha Sharma what the VC firm looks for in a startup before putting in money, and the top challenge entrepreneurs face while scaling up.

Udaan Co-founders explain how they built India’s fastest unicorn

udaan

By zeroing in on a huge, hitherto untouched, market at the right time, the young B2B ecommerce startup has quickly wooed investors and users alike. At TechSparks 2019, the audience got a peek at how Udaan, which famously has no CEO, did it.

Meeta Malhotra on creating a product niche before branding

Meeta Malhotra

Meeta Malhotra, Founder, The Hard Copy

Branding is an ongoing and important process for any startup. On Day One at TechSparks, YourStory’s flagship annual event, Meeta Malhotra of The Hard Copy explained how to go about creating a successful brand.

Sequoia's Rajan Anandan urges startups to be authentic

Rajan Anandan

Rajan Anandan, Managing Director of Sequoia Capital, tells Shradha Sharma, Founder and CEO, YourStory, that the Indian startup ecosystem is entering a new phase and many billion-dollar brands will be built in the next 10 years.

