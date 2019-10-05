Why over 50 million people are using VidStatus (and other top stories of the day)

A whopping 230 million internet users, who shop, eat, and entertain themselves online, prefer to consume content in Indian languages, according to a RedSeer report titled Vernacular is NOW, Not the Future.





In fact, a recent InMobi study estimated that over the next five years, nine out of every 10 users in India will “prefer vernacular internet access”. Capitalising on this is Bengaluru-headquartered Vidstatus, an app that caters to the diverse vernacular audience using social media, especially WhatsApp.





Observing Daan Utsav week, the festival of philanthropy, which commences on Gandhi Jayanti every year, companies like Flipkart, Ola, Bigbasket, CRED, Meesho, Snapdeal, and others are promoting daan and offering help to those in need.

Joonie Tan

Joonie Tan is an artist whose canvas explores the exotic world of baking. She is a cake artist at the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts in Bengaluru. Watch her in action as she sculpts cakes into works of art.

Kailash Katkar (L) and Sanjay Katkar (R)

Quick Heal Technologies, a name synonymous with antivirus software in India, has had a one-of-a-kind success story. Sanjay Katkar, CTO of the Bengaluru-based tech company, looks back at his journey into cybersecurity and the future.

Rakhi Khera is a top supplier of maternity and western wear clothing to Flipkart, Jabong, and Myntra under Walmart. She has clocked Rs 3.4 crore in revenue this year with the help of Walmart’s Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme (WEDP).

Team Potafo

Despite the presence of food delivery startups like Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery app Potafo is winning the game in this city. Started in 2017, it has tied up with Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association to have the best restaurants in Kozhikode as its exclusive partners.

Srinivas M, Founder, Panchajanya Enterprises

Bengaluru-based Srinivas M started Panchajanya Enterprises in 2002 after getting a lead for a training course in a newspaper. Today, the firm employs nearly 30 people and is seeing a turnover of Rs 7.5 crore.

The world of GST, taxes, and accounting may seem arduous and complicated, but Hyderabad-based EZTax is a SaaS-based platform that is making it easier to navigate for startups and businesses.

