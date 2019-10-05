A

Why over 50 million people are using VidStatus (and other top stories of the day)

In fact, a recent InMobi study estimated that over the next five years, nine out of every 10 users in India will “prefer vernacular internet access”.

By Team YS
5th Oct 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

A whopping 230 million internet users, who shop, eat, and entertain themselves online, prefer to consume content in Indian languages, according to a RedSeer report titled Vernacular is NOW, Not the Future.


In fact, a recent InMobi study estimated that over the next five years, nine out of every 10 users in India will “prefer vernacular internet access”. Capitalising on this is Bengaluru-headquartered Vidstatus, an app that caters to the diverse vernacular audience using social media, especially WhatsApp.


VidStatus

Flipkart, Bigbasket, Meesho, celebrate joy of giving with Daan Utsav

Daan Utsav

Observing Daan Utsav week, the festival of philanthropy, which commences on Gandhi Jayanti every year, companies like Flipkart, Ola, Bigbasket, CRED, Meesho, Snapdeal, and others are promoting daan and offering help to those in need.

Cake artist Joonie Tan combines her love for baking and art

Joonie Tan

Joonie Tan

Joonie Tan is an artist whose canvas explores the exotic world of baking. She is a cake artist at the Lavonne Academy of Baking Science and Pastry Arts in Bengaluru. Watch her in action as she sculpts cakes into works of art.

Quick Heal is solidifying its cybersecurity presence

Founders of QuickHeal

Kailash Katkar (L) and Sanjay Katkar (R)

Quick Heal Technologies, a name synonymous with antivirus software in India, has had a one-of-a-kind success story. Sanjay Katkar, CTO of the Bengaluru-based tech company, looks back at his journey into cybersecurity and the future.

Meet Rakhi Khera, a Myntra top seller who made Rs 3.4 Cr this year

rakhi khera - walmart

Rakhi Khera is a top supplier of maternity and western wear clothing to Flipkart, Jabong, and Myntra under Walmart. She has clocked Rs 3.4 crore in revenue this year with the help of Walmart’s Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme (WEDP).

Potafo is giving a tough fight to Swiggy and Zomato in Kozhikode

Potafo

Team Potafo

Despite the presence of food delivery startups like Swiggy and Zomato, food delivery app Potafo is winning the game in this city. Started in 2017, it has tied up with Kerala Hotel and Restaurant Association to have the best restaurants in Kozhikode as its exclusive partners.

Meet Srinivas M who started Panchajanya Enterprises

panchajanya

Srinivas M, Founder, Panchajanya Enterprises

Bengaluru-based Srinivas M started Panchajanya Enterprises in 2002 after getting a lead for a training course in a newspaper. Today, the firm employs nearly 30 people and is seeing a turnover of Rs 7.5 crore.

EZTax is making accounting easier for SMEs and startups

EZTax

The world of GST, taxes, and accounting may seem arduous and complicated, but Hyderabad-based EZTax is a SaaS-based platform that is making it easier to navigate for startups and businesses.

Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Petrol pump on wheels: How this Ratan Tata-backed startup grew from Rs 70,000 to Rs 2 Cr turnover in just 2 years

Sutrishna Ghosh

How innovating has helped these 3 youngsters generate a turnover of Rs 1 crore in 8 months

Apurva P

Big Games, Big Money, Big Skills: Meet the Online Baazigars of Indian Poker

Team PokerBaazi

[Startup Bharat] After making $200 in a night from Facebook ads, this entrepreneur transformed his loss-making business and generated $1M revenue

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Why over 50 million people are using VidStatus (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Creativity with confidence: how the Asmi exhibition showcased the talents of 30 women artists

Madanmohan Rao

How these openings at Bounce can help build a career in customer experience

Swethavimala.M

Best of Weekender: A tête-à-tête with Australian chef Sarah Todd, the top web series to binge on this weekend, and a taste of gourmet beer

Asha Chowdary

[The Turning Point] How Locus found its roots from the infamous 2014 Uber Delhi incident

Sampath Putrevu

[YS Exclusive] Zomato’s Deepinder Goyal lists down the 16 quintessential values that every founder should have

Sindhu Kashyaap

How SourceTrace achieved profitability by pivoting from financial services to sustainable agriculture

Sampath Putrevu

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore