Anand Jain’s journey from selling soaps to building CleverTap (and other top stories of the day)

This is the journey of Anand Jain, who started tinkering with various electronics items, especially computers. He started by assembling PCs and, at 14, wrote his first program - a commercial software for advocates.

By Team YS
20th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

How does a person not interested in academics go on to become the CEO of a SaaS-based mobile analytics and mobile marketing company based in Mountain View, California? 


This is the journey of Anand Jain, who started tinkering with various electronics items, especially computers. He started by assembling PCs and, at 14, wrote his first program - a commercial software for advocates. 


“During my teens, I would make things that were not just fun but also made money. It not only helped bring income home but also helped me get my first PC in 1991, when I was in Class 11,” says Anand, whose tryst with technology began when he was in his early teens.


By the second year of college in 1994, Anand and a friend started a company, Compoint Computers. He describes this time as a “phase of learning and hustle”.


Today, as the Chief Strategy Officer and Co-founder of CleverTap, Anand works on larger organisational and strategic goals of helping brands leverage user data, automation, AI/ML, and personalisation techniques on CleverTap.


TT

Urban Ladder doubles revenues in FY19

Ashish Goel Urban Ladder

Ashish Goel, co-founder and CEO, Urban Ladder

Urban Ladder has been narrowing its losses over the last two fiscal years. In FY18, the furniture brand had reported a consolidated loss of Rs 117.32 crore, and before that, it had reported a loss of Rs 161.17 crore in FY16.


Three VCs give their best advice to women entrepreneurs

Roopa Kudva

Roopa Kudva

On Women’s Entrepreneurship Day, HerStory asked some venture capitalists (VCs) what advice they had to offer to women entrepreneurs to cut out the noise and keep going. Here's what they had to say.


China’s Changan Automobile to invest Rs 4,000 Cr in India

Changan CS75 front three quarter

Changan Automobile has four international manufacturing facilities in Russia, Iran, Brazil, and Pakistan. The company also has joint-ventures in China with Ford, Mazda, Suzuki, and the PSA Groupe.


Javed Abidi Foundation is changing the disability space

Javed Abidi Foundation

Shameer with Javed Abidi on World Disability Day 2017.

The Javed Abidi Foundation strives to bring youth together, foster friendships, and create a community where individuals and youth with disabilities know their rights. It trains them to be young leaders in the disability space, and effectively enable change.


How Ufaber found success with hyper-personalised learning

ufaber

Ufaber founder, Rohit Jain

Founded by Rohit Jain and Anirudh Swarnkar in 2014, Mumbai-based online learning company Ufaber offers customised and accessible solutions to help students crack competitive exams and let professionals reskill themselves.


Export promotion body demands separate policy for MSMEs

Uttar Pradesh

Export Promotion Council seeks a separate policy to address common problems faced by MSMEs, including adequate and timely credit, high cost of credit, collateral requirements, access to equity capital, and revival of sick units.


This healthcare financing startup offers instant medical loans

CareCover Founder Nivesh Khandelwal


Noida-based CareCover sells pre-approved loan cards for health emergencies. In a country where 95 percent of the population lacks access to health insurance, here’s what the startup plans to solve.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

The story of how 45 entrepreneurs pooled together Rs 2,000 Cr to launch a tech university and make India future-ready

Athira Nair

This woman entrepreneur took a career break, set up a business and is now acing both her career and startup life.

Team YS

[Techie Tuesday] How Anand Jain went from being a door-to-door soap salesman to building Saas startup CleverTap

Sindhu Kashyap

[The Turning Point] Braving rejections from VCs, how this engineer built tax filing startup ClearTax

Apurva P
Daily Capsule
Anand Jain’s journey from selling soaps to building CleverTap (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Why FMCG companies need distribution aggregators to scale

Vivek Pandey

Founded by IIT-K alumni, logistics startup LetsTransport is eyeing the $3B intra-city market

Sindhu Kashyap

[Startup Bharat] How Malabar Angel Network is boosting North Kerala’s startup ecosystem

Apurva P

Alibaba Cloud technology powered $1B of GMV in 68 seconds with zero downtime during 11.11

Dipti Nair

[UpClose] Why Bengaluru-based apartment security startup MyGate does not consider the entry of Reliance and other biggies a threat

Sutrishna Ghosh

How the Virat Kohli brand helped this innerwear company hit Rs 40 Cr revenue in just a few months

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore