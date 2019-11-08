CRED Academy: A Workshop series by YourStory and CRED

By Team YS
8th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Have you ever queued for a meal at one of those oh-so-popular restaurants? Pre-ordered a book from a best-selling author months in advance? Fought for movie tickets that sell out in a day? Had a hairdresser with a six-month waiting list? There are people and brands who don't chase clients, clients chase them.


123

In a world of endless choices, why does this happen? Why are people willing to wait or pay a premium? ? Why are these people and products in such high demand? And how can you get in on the action?


If you’ve ever looked at a really successful brand or person–a celebrity, say, or a large enterprise and wondered, “How on earth do they do it? And how can I do it for my startup?” the short answer is, of course, through product strategy.

How to get your product grid right, right now

The value realised by a brand from selling its products is determined to a large extent by the strategy that is used to bring the products to market. Organisations such as Apple and Microsoft that launched flourishing products have been credited with adopting the right product strategy. Consequently, it is imperative for firms to recognise the impact of the product strategies formulated.


A product strategy is the critical vision of the product and makes it easy for startups to determine the direction of the product efforts. It forms the basis for executing a product roadmap and consequently product releases. It is about imagining the future of your product:


  • What product will it become?
  • Whom will it benefit?
  • How will it create value?

It’s a high-level plan that helps you realise your vision or overarching goal. More specifically, the product strategy should describe whom the product is for, and why people would want to buy and use your product; what it stands for; why it stands out; what the business goals are; and why it is worthwhile for your company to invest in creating one.

Presenting CRED Academy workshop series by YourStory and CRED

To help founders and CXOs get their product grid right, YourStory, together with CRED (a startup that saw one of the largest funding rounds for a less-than-a-year-old Indian company), invite you to Powerful Product Strategies: a specially curated product grid workshop series, to help you get your product strategy right.


Featuring presentations from ecosystem notables such as Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO of CRED; Harish Sivaramakrishnan, Chief Design Officer, CRED and other industry leaders, the workshop will power you with perspectives and insights to help you:


  • Understand the essentials of a great product strategy
  • Expand your subscription base in a crowded marketplace
  • Get ideas rolling with practical tips and inspiring examples
  • Hear first-hand from successful entrepreneurs who have used these ideas to excel in the ventures they have launched

Coming soon to a city near you

Organised in Bengaluru the workshops will be a curated closed-door event.


Bengaluru

Date: November 15 , 2019

Time: 5 pm to 9:45 pm


Venue:

Hyatt Centric MG Road Bangalore


CRED Academy is coming soon to other cities. Stay tuned for more details.


Click here to know more details


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

WhatsApp introduces catalogues for small businesses

Press Trust of India

[Startup Bharat] Bootstrapped PG venture by a student entrepreneur clocks Rs 15 lakh revenue per month

Sindhu Kashyap

Cheating case against Oyo founder, six others; Oyo to file FIR against the hotel owner

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The future of online grocery in India; Small-town startups are growing big
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Logistics startup Delhivery posts wider losses in FY19

Sameer Ranjan

Music-streaming service Gaana's FY19 losses widen, but subscription revenue grows 2.4X

Sohini Mitter

Furniture rental startup Furlenco sees revenue rise to Rs 64 Cr in FY19

Apurva P

Zomato's revenues double to Rs 1,397 Cr in FY19, as losses widen from previous year

Sutrishna Ghosh

Instamojo introduces ‘Credit Book’, aims to digitise records for 1M SMEs

Tarush Bhalla

[Funding alert] LambdaTest raises another Pre-Series A round of $2M led by Blume Ventures, Leo Capital

Vishal Krishna

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore