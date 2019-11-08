CRED Academy: A Workshop series by YourStory and CRED

Have you ever queued for a meal at one of those oh-so-popular restaurants? Pre-ordered a book from a best-selling author months in advance? Fought for movie tickets that sell out in a day? Had a hairdresser with a six-month waiting list? There are people and brands who don't chase clients, clients chase them.





In a world of endless choices, why does this happen? Why are people willing to wait or pay a premium? ? Why are these people and products in such high demand? And how can you get in on the action?





If you’ve ever looked at a really successful brand or person–a celebrity, say, or a large enterprise and wondered, “How on earth do they do it? And how can I do it for my startup?” the short answer is, of course, through product strategy.

How to get your product grid right, right now

The value realised by a brand from selling its products is determined to a large extent by the strategy that is used to bring the products to market. Organisations such as Apple and Microsoft that launched flourishing products have been credited with adopting the right product strategy. Consequently, it is imperative for firms to recognise the impact of the product strategies formulated.





A product strategy is the critical vision of the product and makes it easy for startups to determine the direction of the product efforts. It forms the basis for executing a product roadmap and consequently product releases. It is about imagining the future of your product:





What product will it become?

Whom will it benefit?

How will it create value?

It’s a high-level plan that helps you realise your vision or overarching goal. More specifically, the product strategy should describe whom the product is for, and why people would want to buy and use your product; what it stands for; why it stands out; what the business goals are; and why it is worthwhile for your company to invest in creating one.

Understand the essentials of a great product strategy

Expand your subscription base in a crowded marketplace

Get ideas rolling with practical tips and inspiring examples

Hear first-hand from successful entrepreneurs who have used these ideas to excel in the ventures they have launched

