Ola waives off surge pricing in Delhi in support of the odd-even scheme

Ola, on Saturday, announced that it is waiving off surge pricing on rides in Delhi from November 4 to 15, in support of the odd-even scheme.

By Sindhu Kashyap
2nd Nov 2019
Ride-hailing company Ola on Saturday said that it will be waiving-off its surge pricing in New Delhi from November 4 to 15, to support the Government's odd-even scheme to combat poor air quality in the capital city.


The company will also be working closely with its driver-partners to ensure maximum availability of vehicles during peak hours, and also during the staggered timings, as identified by the government to help serve the additional demand, Ola said in a press release.


Arun Srinivas, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Ola said,


"As an organisation that is committed to building for the future, Ola extends its support to the Delhi Government's initiative to curb pollution. The implementation of the odd-even scheme offers an opportunity to further unlock the potential of shared mobility. We are ensuring that all our services across cabs, autos, bikes and shared cabs, will be available to serve citizens."
Ola Founder

Co-Founder of Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal

At present, Ola serves across 250 cities in India, Australia, the UK, and New Zealand. The team claims to have over two million driver-partners. The ride-hailing unicorn has also supplemented its offerings with its new electric vehicle arm - Ola Electric.


Apart from its different categories, Ola has recently launched its self-drive car-sharing platform, Ola Drive.


Ola, which currently claims to be having over 200 million subscribers, is looking to on-board over 20,000 cars by 2020. The team will also be investing $200 million for Ola Drive’s expansion.


Apart from this, the homegrown startup has also invested in Vogo, the dockless scooter sharing platform.


Arun added, "Continuing our efforts to provide commuters with an optimum and seamless experience, we will have no peak pricing on rides booked on the Ola platform during the odd-even period. We encourage all driver-partners, passengers, and citizens to participate and make the third edition of the odd-even scheme, a success."


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Report an issue
Authors
Sindhu Kashyap

