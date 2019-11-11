Paytm plans to invest Rs 500 Cr in tech startups

The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology and big data solutions for new innovations that can generate large scale employment.

By Press Trust of India
11th Nov 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it plans to invest Rs 500 crore in early stage startups that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem.


The company will focus on artificial intelligence-based technology and big data solutions for new innovations that can generate large scale employment.


"The company has set aside Rs 500 crore to invest in early-stage companies that build complementary technologies augmenting the digital ecosystem," Paytm said in a statement.


The company said it expects to employ technology across the growing internet to become the dominant player in AI.


Paytm
Also Read

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma to take home Rs 3 Cr in remuneration in FY20

"We are well aligned with our country's mission to ensure the benefits of the digital revolution reach the last mile. We partner with startups who have capabilities that augment the digital ecosystem for the next wave of growth.


"These investments are also an indication that Paytm believes India's entrepreneur ecosystem is innovative and is growing well," Paytm Deputy Chief Financial Officer Vikas Garg said.

The company typically invests Rs 200-250 crore every year in intellectual properties or companies building complementary technologies such as Insider, Nearbuy, Loginext, Ticket New, Hungerbox, Nightstay, QRQL, and RecruiterGrid, the statement said.


Recently, Nearbuy CEO Ankur Warikoo announced in a LinkedIn post that, in November 2019, he will be stepping down from his role at the Gurugram-based deals marketplace, and will continue with the company as a shareholder and board member.


In the post, Warikoo said that Nearbuy Co-founders Ravi Shankar and Snehesh Mitra will take over the management of the company as the CEO and COO, respectively. 


In December 2017, Paytm acquired Nearbuy and Little, and invested in the merged entity. Nearbuy, which enables customers and local merchants to discover and engage with each other, claims to be present in more than 35 cities across 18+ categories. It has over 50,000 merchants across more than 100,000 unique locations.


(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)

Also Read

Expect Paytm Mall biz to break even in a year: Vijay Shekhar Sharma


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Press Trust of India

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Started with 2 employees and Rs 2 lakh investment, this laundry startup now has OYO and Ford as clients

Apurva P

Contrarian View: The case for SoftBank and Masayoshi Son's audacious bets on tech startups across the world

Shradha Sharma

How 4 college friends built a profitable international edtech startup

Ramarko Sengupta

This Silicon Valley startup helps Indians buy stocks of companies like Google, Amazon, Netflix, Uber

Sohini Mitter
Daily Capsule
Chase your dream - your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Netflix India revenue grew 8X, profits surged 25X in 2018-19

Sohini Mitter

[Funding alert] Recruiter exchange CBREX raises $1.1M in equity

Sujata Sangwan

PayNearby launches micro ATMs at retail shops; eyes 1 lakh deployments in first year

Press Trust of India

Smartphone shipments grow by 9.3 pc; Xiaomi leads the way: IDC

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Policybazaar raises $150M from Tencent to start newer financial services verticals

Tarush Bhalla

Govt gives go-ahead for 4 medical device parks

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore